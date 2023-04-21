RACINE — Alejandro Sierra, the suspect in Saturday's murder of Alexis Marie Fisher, has been taken into custody.

Fisher, 36, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the roadway of the State and Spring streets' roundabout on Saturday, April 15.

30-year-old Sierra surrendered to Racine County deputies and Racine Police officers at 9th St. and Center St. Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Racine Police Department, Sierra was taken into custody without incident, and officers were able to recover the firearm used in the homicide.

Sierra has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.

A warrant for Sierra's arrest was filed on April 17. He was wanted by the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Witnesses on the scene recorded video of the arrest. Harsh language is used throughout the video.

Sierra is expected to make his first court appearance Friday via Zoom, according to online court records.

A memorial for Fisher has been growing at the roundabout at the intersection of Spring and State streets, where she was killed. The community gathered for a vigil there Wednesday night.