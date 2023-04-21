RACINE — Alejandro Sierra, the suspect in Saturday's murder of Alexis Marie Fisher, made his first court appearance Friday afternoon, after being arrested Thursday evening.
Fisher, 36, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the roadway of the State and Spring streets' roundabout on Saturday, April 15.
The Racine Police Department said 30-year-old Sierra surrendered to Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies and RPD officers at 9th Street and Center Street about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to RPD, cell phone video of the arrest was posted to social media. Harsh language is used throughout the video.
A release from the department said Sierra was taken into custody without incident, and officers were able to recover the firearm used in the homicide.
Sierra has been charged with first degree intentional homicide.
A warrant for Sierra's arrest was filed April 17. He was wanted by the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.
Sierra appeared in court via Zoom on Friday, where his bond was set at $500,000, according to online court records.
His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27.
A memorial for Fisher has been growing at the roundabout at the intersection of Spring and State streets, where she was killed. The community gathered for a vigil there Wednesday night.
