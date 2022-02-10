Suspect pleads not guilty in last year's shooting death of Becky Rannow

RACINE — The man accused of shooting a beloved local woman in her own home was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing and arraignment.
Montreal Greer, 39, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the August 2021 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old at the time of her death.
Greer and Rannow were acquainted as he was good friends with her boyfriend. They had at one point been roommates earlier in the year.
The exact motive for the shooting was not offered; however, Greer was accused of taking items from the house with the intent to sell them.
Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case forward for trial.
No trial date was set. A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. April 12.
Investigator Robert Rasmussen, of the Racine Police Department, testified at the preliminary hearing on behalf of the investigation.
He told the court that surveillance video showed a person walking to and from the area of Rannow’s house in what was described as a dark hoodie.
On the suspect’s return, it appeared he had something tucked underneath the hoodie. Surveillance video from the neighborhood surrounding Rannow's home also appeared to show the suspect walking with a distinctive gait that matched Greer's own unique gait.
On Sept. 3, Greer was arrested on unrelated charges.
He had a firearm at the time and test results on the 9mm Taurus handgun linked it to the Rannow homicide. However, Greer told investigators he had only purchased the handgun two days before.
Additional evidence included the sale of a PlayStation 4, which belonged to Rannow’s boyfriend, but was missing from the house after the killing.
According to Rasmussen, Greer sold the PS4 at a GameStop and the RPD confirmed it was the missing game station.
