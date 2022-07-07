Suspect in Waterford bank bomb threat charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct

RACINE — A 52-year-old man has been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening bank employees with what turned out to be a fake bomb in a briefcase.

David Brown of Burlington faces up to 90 days in jail if convicted in the misdemeanor case stemming from an incident Tuesday that prompted evacuations and other emergency measures in Waterford. The Racine County Sheriff's Office had also referred Brown for a charge of "bomb scare," which is a felony, but no such charge was filed.

According to a criminal charge issued Thursday, Brown told employees he had a "time sensitive device" that would explode at a Community State Bank branch at 810 Fox Lane in Waterford.

When police arrested Brown outside the bank within an hour of the initial 911 call, they reported finding no explosive device in the briefcase or anywhere else.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office issued the disorderly conduct charge, which also carries a potential $1,000 fine if Brown is found guilty.

The complaint states that Community State Bank employees were taking steps to close Brown's accounts, after he made peculiar comments last month about the end of the world to employees at a Paddock Lake branch of the bank. He also allegedly was seen July 1 and 2 walking around the bank building carrying a "weird bag."

When he showed up at the Waterford branch on Tuesday, employees told him that his accounts were being closed and that he would be issued a check for his funds. The complaint states that he demanded his refund in cash, and that he held up a briefcase and stated, "Anyone who tries to take his briefcase will be sorry, because there is a 'time sensitive device' on it and it will explode."

Bank employees then closed the bank lobby and called police.

Some neighboring businesses were evacuated, and the Racine County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety alert urging people to stay away from the area.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown's odd behavior continued as he seemed to be talking in a "Texas accent" with bank employees and then an "Australian accent" with police; a witness told deputies that Brown has repeatedly appeared "paranoid."

During an initial court appearance Thursday, online court records show Brown was given a $1,000 cash bond. A condition of the bond is having no contact with Community State Bank.