Suspect in Racine COP house arson arrested

RACINE — An adult who was involved with starting a fire at the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House was arrested, Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported overnight Sunday at the house, which is located at 1146 Villa St.
Howell said at a press conference Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing and didn't release a name.
This person is not from the City of Racine, he said.
More information about the person’s identity will be released in the coming days, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
The police department is also expecting more arrests of people who were involved in starting the fire. Charges are still being discussed as well.
When asked about potential ties to white supremacist groups, which have been reportedly involved in escalating other protests across the country, Howell said that because the investigation is only about 24 hours old at that time, police cannot make any definitive statements about motive.
“Our investigative team, they’re working hard,” Howell said. “They’ve got regional partners that they have to communicate with and at this point we’re dealing with getting all the documentation together.”
Orr and what the house means
“The reason I say this was a tactical error … who’s ever driving this process, has no clue who Thelma Orr was,” Howell said.
Retired Lieutenant David Voss said he was very happy that it wasn’t someone from the community.
“The people in the community know what this house represented and Thelma Orr represented,” Voss said. “It would be a shame to think that anyone involved here would’ve done that.”
The Orr location on Villa St. is one of six COP houses.
They’re meant to be community centers with meeting space. They are also meant to help stop crime and direct children toward productive futures.
The organization partners with the Salvation Army to feed students after school surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the summer. Other partnership programs include gang diversion, boys group and girls group, student teaching and mentorship programs.
Thelma Orr was a community activist involved with the George Bray Neighborhood Center Board, the Center for Community Concerns, Lincoln Neighborhood Center Inc. and the Kenosha Job Advisory Council. She also encouraged people of color to apply for the police and fire departments, including Howell.
“The irony of it is, this is exactly the kind of policing that people are calling for right now: community-oriented solutions, policing embedded into the community, building trust and confidence in the community. That’s what this house represents Thelma Orr as a namesake,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.
“We’re glad that the perpetrator has been arrested and I think the fact that the person who did this is not from here is an indication of what happens when people from outside of the community maybe try to cause mischief in this really critical time in our community and our country.”
Mason said this house should serve as an example of what policing should be.
The Rev. Ernest J. Ni'A called Orr a “she-ro” (instead of “hero”) because she was someone who took the police force and the community and fused it together.
Ni'A knew Orr from Wayman AME church, where she was active.
“Every police officer’s not bad. We can’t eliminate all police officers,” Ni'A said. “But we can reform. We can change. And we can change it in the spirit of Thelma Orr by working together by bringing the community and law enforcement together at once.”
