Suspect in Racine COP house arson arrested

“The reason I say this was a tactical error … who’s ever driving this process, has no clue who Thelma Orr was,” Howell said.

Retired Lieutenant David Voss said he was very happy that it wasn’t someone from the community.

“The people in the community know what this house represented and Thelma Orr represented,” Voss said. “It would be a shame to think that anyone involved here would’ve done that.”

The Orr location on Villa St. is one of six COP houses.

They’re meant to be community centers with meeting space. They are also meant to help stop crime and direct children toward productive futures.

The organization partners with the Salvation Army to feed students after school surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the summer. Other partnership programs include gang diversion, boys group and girls group, student teaching and mentorship programs.

Thelma Orr was a community activist involved with the George Bray Neighborhood Center Board, the Center for Community Concerns, Lincoln Neighborhood Center Inc. and the Kenosha Job Advisory Council. She also encouraged people of color to apply for the police and fire departments, including Howell.