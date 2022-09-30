 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect from Racine arrested in Illinois in shooting of Case High student

  • 0
Delta Hotel parking lot shooting

Police officers respond Wednesday to the scene of a shooting at a hotel across the street from Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. 

 Ryan Patterson

MOUNT PLEASANT — A suspect from Racine has been arrested in the Wednesday afternoon shooting of a Case High School student.

Police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Racine man who was taken into custody in Illinois and is facing extradition to await possible charges of attempted homicide.

Mount Pleasant police announced the arrest Friday afternoon, saying that the suspect was arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday. He was being held at the Cook County Jail in Illinois.

In announcing the arrest, police said the shooting was “gang-related,” although they did not elaborate. Police later clarified that the suspect is believed to be affiliated with gang activity, but the victim is not.

Parents and students have rising concerns about gun violence at school. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

The as-yet-unidentified victim has been described as a 16-year-old boy who attends Case, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Police found him in serious condition with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., located across the street from the school.

People are also reading…

At the time, police said the shooting had taken place at the hotel.

Police said Friday the victim was still recovering from his injury, but that his condition had stabilized.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting on a bicycle, police said, and he was later linked to the incident with help from Chicago police, the U.S. Marshal’s office and an FBI Gang Task Force.

The suspect, who is not being identified by The Journal Times because he has not been charged, is on probation for an undisclosed prior offense, police said.

Case High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the shooting was reported across the street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian shelling in Dnipro kills four including two children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News