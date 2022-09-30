Suspect from Racine arrested in Illinois in shooting of Case High student

MOUNT PLEASANT — A suspect from Racine has been arrested in the Wednesday afternoon shooting of a Case High School student.

Police identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Racine man who was taken into custody in Illinois and is facing extradition to await possible charges of attempted homicide.

Mount Pleasant police announced the arrest Friday afternoon, saying that the suspect was arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday. He was being held at the Cook County Jail in Illinois.

In announcing the arrest, police said the shooting was “gang-related,” although they did not elaborate. Police later clarified that the suspect is believed to be affiliated with gang activity, but the victim is not.

The as-yet-unidentified victim has been described as a 16-year-old boy who attends Case, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Police found him in serious condition with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., located across the street from the school.

At the time, police said the shooting had taken place at the hotel.

Police said Friday the victim was still recovering from his injury, but that his condition had stabilized.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting on a bicycle, police said, and he was later linked to the incident with help from Chicago police, the U.S. Marshal’s office and an FBI Gang Task Force.

The suspect, who is not being identified by The Journal Times because he has not been charged, is on probation for an undisclosed prior offense, police said.

Case High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the shooting was reported across the street.