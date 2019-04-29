RACINE COUNTY — A study published late last year has found that Wisconsin has the 10th-highest rate of underage binge drinking in the nation.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 100,000 Wisconsinites ages 12-20 binge-drank — that is, they consumed than four drinks in one sitting — in the past 30 days.
That’s 13.1% of all 12- to 20-year-olds in the state, the 10th-highest rate in the nation and slightly above the Midwestern average. About 3,300 of Wisconsin’s youth binge-drank daily, according to HHS’s report.
Massachusetts’ young people are the most prone to drinking, according to the study. Nearly 20% of youths ages 12-20 in Massachusetts binge-drank in the past month, and 28.7% of them consumed at least one alcoholic beverage in the past 30 days. Only 20.9% of Wisconsin youth had at least one drink in the past month, the 11th-highest rate in the U.S.
“Overall, what we found is that a significant portion of young people in the United States drink alcohol and often binge-drink,” reported The Oxford Treatment Center, which provided an analysis of the HSS report to The Journal Times.
Jason Meekma, executive director of Focus on Community, a substance abuse prevention nonprofit located at 510 College Ave., said that the pride many Wisconsinites take in alcohol consumption is a major player in young people’s experimentation.
Meekma, who is also alderman for Racine’s 14th District and the City Council president, characterizes our state’s relationship with alcohol like this: “If you’re from Wisconsin, (drinking) is just what you do. And when you tell somebody something so much, they’ll believe it … we’ve painted the idea that alcohol is no big deal.”
Kids who are exposed consistently to alcohol are more likely to develop an affinity for it, moreso than those who don’t have friends or family members who drink often.
A 2006 American Medical Association study found that the more exposure youths had to alcohol-related advertising, the more likely they were to drink before it was legal, and also the more likely they are to drink excessively as adults.
“Alcohol advertising contributes to increased drinking among youth,” the AMA study concluded. “The causes of alcohol use among youth, including older children, adolescents, and young adults, are a major public health concern. Drinking among youth can result in a panoply of negative consequences, including poor grades, risky sex, alcohol addiction, and car crashes.”
Battling a narrative
“One of our sports teams is named after beer,” Meekma pointed out. “We’re constantly reinforcing this idea that, if you’re from Wisconsin, this is what you do.”
Through Focus on Community, Meekma wants to “undo that narrative” so that it’s easier for young people to develop a healthy relationship with, and strong understanding of, alcohol. He wants drinking to be a personal choice, rather than an expectation.
“When it comes to the alcohol-abuse thing in general, a lot of kids, it’s kids getting caught up in groups who think this is the only way to have fun,” he said.
To counteract that, Meekma says that helping kids develop decision-making skills, and also identify other avenues of leisure, is the biggest difference-maker.
When it comes to alcohol, Meekma said the one of the worst things parents can do is ignore the issue and presume that their kids will ignore alcohol as a result.
“Your kid does know about it. They know about alcohol and other drugs,” he said.
Meekma advises having “a real sit-down conversation about the issue with your kids … as a parent, you need to set the expectations.
“Give them a chance. It’s about trust.”
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will receive $25,000 in state money to fight drug and alcohol abuse, improve traffic safety and re…
Where to get help
Focus is one of several organizations in the area that offers alcohol education for kids and parents.
- Racine Unified School District has multiple alcohol and drug abuse aversion programs, and received a $25,000 grant in 2016 to help fund those efforts.
- Burlington High School has a Student Assistance Program to help teens who may be showing signs of abusing drugs and alcohol, but enrolling in the program is completely confidential so that the student’s academic future won’t be affected.
- Family Services of Racine, 420 Seventh St., offers counseling for families.
- Virtually every hospital in the area has some kind of treatment or counseling program.
- The county-run Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services offers “a comprehensive array of mental health and substance abuse services including outpatient evaluations, psychotherapy and counseling,” according to RacineCounty.com.
Still, some think there needs to be more options and educational opportunities to prevent alcohol and drug abuse.
A recent Racine Unified School District study, conducted in part with the city, identified that “binge drinking is an issue for many age groups,” according to Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
In an email, Bowersox said: “Addiction (and) mental health services are significantly limited for any age within this area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Do you see another great idea on the horizon, legalizing recreational marijuana so the underage minors would have easier access to it? I see a whole new research area being born. New Green Deal Democrats are trying to do something about those terrible cows polluting Wisconsin’s dairy air. They should legalize adults passing gas so they can clear the air with another research group. I’m sure the entire world is ready to know about teens smoking, drinking, and passing gas.
Sadly not surprised. Drunk Driving gets you a slap on the wrist. Public Intoxication gets an eye-roll, laugh and ultimately ignored unless it get's physical. We expect Minors to act right, when adults are not held to account. "Do as I say, Not as I do" has worked wonders throughout human history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.