RACINE — As part of a strategic planning process to help shape Downtown activities and projects in the coming year, the Downtown Racine Corporation along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is conducting a community survey.
The public is needed to help identify projects, activities and priorities which will help keep Downtown Racine active and vital as the center of the Racine community.
Those who would like to share their thoughts are invited to participate in a brief survey and be entered for a chance to win a $50 Downtown Racine Gift Certificate. To complete the survey, go to http://survey.clicktools.com/app/survey/response.jsp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.