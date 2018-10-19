Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — As part of a strategic planning process to help shape Downtown activities and projects in the coming year, the Downtown Racine Corporation along with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is conducting a community survey.

The public is needed to help identify projects, activities and priorities which will help keep Downtown Racine active and vital as the center of the Racine community.

Those who would like to share their thoughts are invited to participate in a brief survey and be entered for a chance to win a $50 Downtown Racine Gift Certificate. To complete the survey, go to http://survey.clicktools.com/app/survey/response.jsp.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments