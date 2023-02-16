BURLINGTON — A longstanding dispute about property taxes on retail stores in Wisconsin could be nearing an end with a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

State officials have announced that the Supreme Court is scheduled Thursday to unveil its decision in a case aimed at resolving the so-called “dark store” taxation issue.

Burlington city officials are among those watching for the court ruling, as Burlington currently is engaged in a dark-store court fight with retail giant Walmart.

The ruling will have statewide implications, too, as evidenced by the interest of the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce business group and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, both of which have submitted briefs to the Supreme Court.

At issue is whether tax collectors can assign a higher value to retail stores that are active and successful, or whether such properties should be taxed the same as stores that are “dark,” which means vacant and dormant.

Business groups contend that the basic property value remains the same, but cities and other tax collectors contend that dark-store taxation gives businesses an unfair break — and forces higher taxes on homeowners and others in a community.

The dispute has manifested itself in numerous local court fights throughout Wisconsin between Target, Menards and other big-box retailers, and their local tax collectors.

In Racine County, Walmart is suing the City of Burlington, arguing that the taxable value of its store at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. should be reduced from $8.6 million to $4.5 million. Both sides in that case have agreed to postpone any action until after the Supreme Court issues its ruling.

Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters said she likely will not have any immediate comment on Thursday’s court ruling, because the city’s case with Walmart is still pending as active litigation.

“At the appropriate time our legal counsel determines the city can make a statement, we will,” Walters said via email.

The Supreme Court agreed to examine the dark store issue by taking up a case from Walworth County.

Lowe’s Home Centers filed suit against the City of Delavan over the taxable value of its store at 2015 E. Geneva St.

After city tax collectors set the store’s value at $8.9 million, Lowe’s filed suit to have the taxable value reduced to $4.6 million.

The City of Delavan prevailed in circuit court and appellate court, and Lowe’s appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

The issue first arose in Wisconsin after a different ruling from the Supreme Court in 2008, which allowed for setting a retail store’s taxable value based on similar properties that are vacant.

Local government officials contend that operating retail stores are inherently more valuable to their owners and, therefore, should have a higher value for tax purposes. Businesses say the value of the land and building has nothing to do with whether a store is open for business.

After trying unsuccessfully for years to persuade state lawmakers to close the dark-store loophole, critics decided to push the issue in the courts and hope for a resolution that way.

Supreme Court officials said the high court’s ruling would be posted Thursday morning on its website.

