Support Empty Bowls Racine by buying a bowl this weekend, bidding in virtual auction next week

RACINE — Since 1997, the hunger-fighting Empty Bowls Racine event has raised more than $340,000.
It will be back in 2021, but "will look different this year" as it raises money for the Racine County Food Bank and HALO, Racine County's biggest homeless shelter.
"While we can’t gather together this year, there is still a great need in our community. Empty Bowls is usually a day when the community comes together for soup, comradery and to find that special bowl to take home. Empty Bowls is happening, we have just decided to do it a little differently," reads a Facebook page from the group.
Last year, Empty Bowls raised $40,000 and was held as normal — having been scheduled for the first Monday in March, just before social-distancing protocols were set up.
This year, it's going virtual.
On Saturday and Sunday, bowl and recipe purchase opportunities will be held at the following locations:
- The Elements Studio, 416 Sixth Street, from noon-6 p.m.
- Farmer's Market @2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Minimum donations will be $15.
A silent auction will go live on March 1. The auction is scheduled to close on March 5.
A link to the silent auction is scheduled to be available at EmptyBowlsRacine.org Monday, March 1.
Other ways to support Empty Bowls include:
- Donating directly online by going to bit.ly/3kpPAZj
- Shopping at Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., and rounding up your purchase throughout the month of March.
- Purchasing animal products at Havahart Pets, 6500 Washington Ave., which also will be rounding up purchases to support Empty Bowls throughout March.