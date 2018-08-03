Supervisors propose Racine County cannabis referendum

RACINE COUNTY — Following in the footsteps of the city, Racine County might decide to ask its voters on Nov. 6 whether they support marijuana legalization.
The Racine City Council is scheduled to hear a recommendation Monday on its own proposed cannabis legalization advisory referendum for the fall election.
Advisory referendums do not result in changes to the law. They are purely informational and are meant to gauge public opinion.
On Tuesday, the Racine County Governmental Services Committee is set to discuss whether to forward a recommendation for a cannabis advisory referendum to the Racine County Board for approval.
Racine County supervisors Nick Demske and Fabi Maldonado proposed the county advisory referendum to call for legalization of cannabis for use by any adult over the age of 21 for recreational and medicinal purposes. They propose that it be taxed, with revenue going toward public education, health care and infrastructure.
“Whether for or against, we just want to take this opportunity to join other states and other counties here in Wisconsin to let the people’s voice be heard on this issue,” Demske said in a statement. “Because to truly represent the people, first we have to know the will of the people. And we don’t want the national dialogue to overshadow the importance of the local reality.”
Alderman John Tate II of Racine’s 3rd District proposed the city referendum. The language headed to the City Council for approval will ask if voters support:
- Cannabis legalization for medicinal use.
- Cannabis legalization for recreational use, taxed and regulated like alcohol.
- Proceeds from cannabis taxes being used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure.
Past support
Maldonado, along with the Racine Green Party, last year gathered more than 5,200 signatures in favor of decriminalizing cannabis possession to $1 forfeitures.
“The former Racine Green Party collected more signatures in two months than people voted for alderman, in the City of Racine, in the 2016 and 2017 elections,” Maldonado said. “I promised my constituents and the people who live in Racine County that I would fiercely fight for cannabis reform.”
Maldonado added that in 1990, the City of Racine decriminalized possession of cannabis charges to $200 forfeitures, although local law enforcement typically follows state law instead.
A vote by the County Board on the referendum would likely be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28.
We've won, already. Looking forward to selling all of you $100 ounces.
...What are these "$100 ounces" you speak of?
Come to our dispensaries in Greeley, Aurora or Boulder. $100 bucks out the door. $80 for medical patients. Lowest prices in the state of CO. We'll be here, soon. Tell your friends.
Familiar with the areas you speak of but not my cup of tea....so to speak . Prefer SW area or up to GJT. Boulder is a touristy sinkhole version of Racine---only with more cash flow.
Mr. Maldonado tells us the Racine Green Pary gathered 5.200 votes supporting their position on pot use. Hard to figure how that fits in with the fact that the Green Party garnered only 834 votes, yes 834 votes which was less than 1% of over 96,000 votes cast in Racine County. Hardly a mandate for the Green Party platform. Sometimes it seems that the City of Racine’s progressive agenda is not the same as the rest of the County.
Legalization of marijuana for recreational use is very popular; even 43% of Republicans support it and about 68 % of Democrats and Independents do.
Referendums like this are appearing on November ballots all across the country and it's not by accident. It's a well organized get out the vote campaigns by the Democrat party. What better way to get the support of the youth than to pander to their wishes. Keep lowering the bar of acceptable behavior and there will be no standards.
JTM....you are exactly on point!! it is a total propaganda point...There should be a referendum like...If Mason does not cut taxes on home owners by 50 % he has to resign!! How about a referendum on the death penalty?? or How about one on Building More prisons??? this doper bs is just that a scheme to bring commie socialist and brain dead people who have NO clue what is going on in the state to vote...the idocracy vote of the safe zone generation...These are stupid ballot things and DO not belong on a voting ballot when they MEAN nothing!! just propaganda...
@jtm: You hit the nail on the head and then some. Why all of a sudden now. If the HeeHaw party would have "pushed" this in the spring election, hey everyone could have stoned out of their mind by now.
And if this works for the HeeHaw party in 2018, maybe they will push a referendum to legalize crack in order to stuff the ballot boxes to win the 2020 election.
Just what the folks at FoxConn want...a high workforce.
You don't know much about Chinese factories. They give workers khat to keep workers on the lines for 18 hours a day. Weed is what they smoke when they get home for their 6 hour break. Clue up, nipsy.
The war on drugs has failed us at every level. Stop funding the prison industry at the great expense of minorities lives and society's fortune. Yes, bring it to a vote please.
.....Yes please do bring it to a vote. But make it a binding referendum. Why mess around with this "advisory" waste of time? I'll accept the outcome and expect everyone else to. "Will of the people"-just like any election. Makes no difference to me if the use of pot is legalized and taxed.
Enough talk already!! bring it on so WE ALL can defeat this and vote in down for good!! You stupid ignorant people who have no clue at all just want decay at all cost to life and civilization...all at the expense of GOOD Honest people...Trust me this is all about Gov't officials WANTING MORE MONEY...all at the expense of dumbing and numbing the people... These elected doofs do not care about people or so called locked up dope heads and dealers...THEY WANT THE MONEY...it is all about money to the corrupt officials...let them put it on the ballot...and i will put my money on the honest hard working people who are not ignorant to all the bad that marijuana does and what it leads to....
Listen to shield call people's who don't agree with him ignorant and stupid. JT I thought you had rules against this? Maybe he needs a joint?
Shield- you bi&$ch and whine about everything under the sun. What an unhappy bored person you must be. You have no clue about the effects of marijuana, or the usefulness of its by products. Take off the trump hat and pay attention to what the American Citizens really want. You probably Make theses comments while sip you whisky from your coffee cup. You have got to be the most ignorant person I see making Comments about everything, while knowing nothing. What a sad angry person. Get a life you loser.
You commie socialist are the problem!! Go to a country that is one more to your beliefs then...Take off and GO...this is America...quit trying to kill the Constitution and Bill of Rights... you lefty lazy bums who want everything given to you for free ...just where did you ever think this would ever go over as acceptable in America...Americans fight for theirs! and all they earn and no one has some stupid idea that they cam just demand free this and that!! who do you think you are...just try taken it again...We have had enough of your bs and a clash i am sure is coming and YOU will lose big time...You are losing now and will continue to...
former law enforcement?
Current. Most of them think this way.
do you mean to tell me that he sits in his squad and posts on the JT all day? nice work if you can get it.
Lol, how much of your life do u waste typing this drivel? Lol WE already won. You should try to find a joint and chill.
What did "WE" win?
You don't want money? Don't you need money to lock everyone up? This will help get you to your goal
