Supervisors propose Racine County cannabis referendum

Cannabis, in the flowering stage, grows inside a greenhouse on Feb. 8 in Angels Camp, Calif. On Tuesday,  the Racine County Governmental Services Committee is set to discuss whether or not to forward a recommendation for a cannabis advisory referendum to the Racine County Board for approval.

 Mel Melcon, Associated Press

RACINE COUNTY — Following in the footsteps of the city, Racine County might decide to ask its voters on Nov. 6 whether they support marijuana legalization.

The Racine City Council is scheduled to hear a recommendation Monday on its own proposed cannabis legalization advisory referendum for the fall election.

Advisory referendums do not result in changes to the law. They are purely informational and are meant to gauge public opinion.

On Tuesday, the Racine County Governmental Services Committee is set to discuss whether to forward a recommendation for a cannabis advisory referendum to the Racine County Board for approval.

Racine County supervisors Nick Demske and Fabi Maldonado proposed the county advisory referendum to call for legalization of cannabis for use by any adult over the age of 21 for recreational and medicinal purposes. They propose that it be taxed, with revenue going toward public education, health care and infrastructure.

“Whether for or against, we just want to take this opportunity to join other states and other counties here in Wisconsin to let the people’s voice be heard on this issue,” Demske said in a statement. “Because to truly represent the people, first we have to know the will of the people. And we don’t want the national dialogue to overshadow the importance of the local reality.”

Alderman John Tate II of Racine’s 3rd District proposed the city referendum. The language headed to the City Council for approval will ask if voters support:

  • Cannabis legalization for medicinal use.
  • Cannabis legalization for recreational use, taxed and regulated like alcohol.
  • Proceeds from cannabis taxes being used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure.

Past support

Maldonado, along with the Racine Green Party, last year gathered more than 5,200 signatures in favor of decriminalizing cannabis possession to $1 forfeitures.

“The former Racine Green Party collected more signatures in two months than people voted for alderman, in the City of Racine, in the 2016 and 2017 elections,” Maldonado said. “I promised my constituents and the people who live in Racine County that I would fiercely fight for cannabis reform.”

Maldonado added that in 1990, the City of Racine decriminalized possession of cannabis charges to $200 forfeitures, although local law enforcement typically follows state law instead.

A vote by the County Board on the referendum would likely be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 28.

