Sunny, Racine Zoo groundhog, predicts an early spring

RACINE — Racine Zoo’s “meteorological marvel,” Sunny the groundhog, on Sunday morning predicted an early spring and a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

“Take what she says with a grain of salt,” said Racine Zoo Animal Care Specialist Paul Mueller. “She is, after all, a groundhog and has no meteorological training.”

This is Sunny’s sixth Groundhog Day at the zoo.

“Earlier today, Sunny was escorted outside by a delegate of keepers to assess whether she did or did not see her shadow,” Mueller said. “She agreed to let us know her prediction after breakfast.”

Before the prediction announcement at the zoo’s Kiwanis Education Center, Mueller shared some history of the holiday as Sunny munched noisily on fruits and vegetables. Bananas are reportedly her favorite.

Groundhog Day has its origins in the ancient Christian holiday of Candlemas, which falls midway between the start of winter and the beginning of spring. Traditionally, if Candlemas fell on a sunny day, six more weeks of cold weather were expected. If the holiday were on a cloudy day, the second half of winter was expected to be mild. This translates to the modern tradition of six more weeks of winter if the groundhog sees its shadow and an early spring if it does not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}