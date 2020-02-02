Sunny, Racine Zoo groundhog, predicts an early spring

RACINE — Racine Zoo’s “meteorological marvel,” Sunny the groundhog, on Sunday morning predicted an early spring and a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory.
“Take what she says with a grain of salt,” said Racine Zoo Animal Care Specialist Paul Mueller. “She is, after all, a groundhog and has no meteorological training.”
This is Sunny’s sixth Groundhog Day at the zoo.
“Earlier today, Sunny was escorted outside by a delegate of keepers to assess whether she did or did not see her shadow,” Mueller said. “She agreed to let us know her prediction after breakfast.”
Before the prediction announcement at the zoo’s Kiwanis Education Center, Mueller shared some history of the holiday as Sunny munched noisily on fruits and vegetables. Bananas are reportedly her favorite.
Groundhog Day has its origins in the ancient Christian holiday of Candlemas, which falls midway between the start of winter and the beginning of spring. Traditionally, if Candlemas fell on a sunny day, six more weeks of cold weather were expected. If the holiday were on a cloudy day, the second half of winter was expected to be mild. This translates to the modern tradition of six more weeks of winter if the groundhog sees its shadow and an early spring if it does not.
Germans were the first to bring small mammals into the mix, initially using hedgehogs to predict the coming of spring.
When Europeans came to America, they brought their traditions, but not their hedgehogs.
Instead, they used groundhogs which are easier to find in North America. The tradition eventually evolved into Groundhog Day.
About groundhogs
Other names for groundhogs are whistlepigs or woodchucks. They can be found across most of the eastern United States and Canada. They’re a type of ground squirrel that, in the wild, eat grasses and seeds.
“Groundhogs are incredibly good diggers,” Mueller said. “They have very strong front legs and sturdy claws that they use to tunnel and burrow.”
Some of those burrows can extend up to 50 feet. As one of the few Wisconsin animals that hibernate, they crawl into those burrows to sleep through the winter. Their heart rates and breathing slow considerably and they subsist entirely on stored fat.
