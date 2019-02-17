Try 1 month for 99¢
Frozen pier

The concrete and rock of this Wind Point pier were entirely hidden by snow and ice Thursday. Footprints show that another person enjoyed the same view as The Journal Times' photographer.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — A snowy February continues this week as accumulation was recorded across the county Sunday, and snow is expected to keep falling into this morning.

Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that more than 3 inches of snow fell in the City of Racine on Sunday. She said that another 3.3 inches were recorded in the Town of Raymond, and 4 inches fell in Burlington.

The snow didn’t let up much throughout the day Sunday and was expected to “continue through most of the night,” Marquardt said late Sunday afternoon. “The majority of it will be done falling by about midnight, but some lake effect snow may linger until around 6 a.m. (Monday).”

The predicted high temperature in Racine County on Monday is 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments