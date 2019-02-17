RACINE COUNTY — A snowy February continues this week as accumulation was recorded across the county Sunday, and snow is expected to keep falling into this morning.
Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that more than 3 inches of snow fell in the City of Racine on Sunday. She said that another 3.3 inches were recorded in the Town of Raymond, and 4 inches fell in Burlington.
The snow didn’t let up much throughout the day Sunday and was expected to “continue through most of the night,” Marquardt said late Sunday afternoon. “The majority of it will be done falling by about midnight, but some lake effect snow may linger until around 6 a.m. (Monday).”
The predicted high temperature in Racine County on Monday is 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.