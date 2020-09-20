 Skip to main content
Sunday morning structure fire on 20th Street leaves one displaced
RACINE — An early Sunday morning fire on 20th Street has left the dwelling’s sole occupant temporarily displaced and staying with family.

Racine firefighters were dispatched at 5:35 a.m. Sunday to the residence in the 3400 block of 20th Street. 

According to Racine Fire Department Lt. Scott Sorce, a neighbor called 911 after seeing fire in the home across the street. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire damage in the living room, with smoke damage throughout the home. The single occupant of the home stated she was not home at the time of the fire and said no animals were left in the home.

The Racine Fire Department was assisted by the Racine Police Department and We Energies.

Damages in the blaze are estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday morning.

