Sunday morning residental structure fire on State St. under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Sunday morning fire caused “significant damage” to a home at corner of State Street and N. Memorial Drive, with the Racine Fire Department estimating losses at $10,000.

Racine Fire units were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to 1601 State St.

According to Racine Fire Department Lt. Michael Moss, the origin of the fire was on south exterior of the two-family, two-story home. Moss said that the fire burned the affected portion of the south side of the house “up to the soffit,” with Racine firefighters confining the fire to the exterior of the home.

As Racine firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday morning, they witnessed that someone had attempted to extinguish the fire. Department personnel completed extinguishing the fire and afterwards checked for any fire extension.

“It got the siding and was trying to work its way into the soffit. They (firefighters) caught it just in time,” Moss said.

There were no injuries and the occupants of both floors of the house were able to exit safely.