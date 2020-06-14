You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sunday morning residental structure fire on State St. under investigation
2 comments
alert
Racine

Sunday morning residental structure fire on State St. under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Fire 1601 State Street

Racine firefighters were called to a structure fire at 1601 State St. on Sunday morning. The blaze was confined to the exterior of the two-family, two-story home. As of press time, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

 Eric Johnson

RACINE — A Sunday morning fire caused “significant damage” to a home at corner of State Street and N. Memorial Drive, with the Racine Fire Department estimating losses at $10,000.

Racine Fire units were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to 1601 State St.

According to Racine Fire Department Lt. Michael Moss, the origin of the fire was on south exterior of the two-family, two-story home. Moss said that the fire burned the affected portion of the south side of the house “up to the soffit,” with Racine firefighters confining the fire to the exterior of the home.

As Racine firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday morning, they witnessed that someone had attempted to extinguish the fire. Department personnel completed extinguishing the fire and afterwards checked for any fire extension.

“It got the siding and was trying to work its way into the soffit. They (firefighters) caught it just in time,” Moss said.

There were no injuries and the occupants of both floors of the house were able to exit safely.

Moss said Sunday afternoon that the fire remained under investigation. Among other things, Moss indicated he was awaiting receipt of external security camera surveillance footage from Walgreen’s, 819 N. Memorial Drive, to aid in the investigation.

Leave firefighting to professionals

The Fire Department encourages civilians to leave firefighting to trained, well-equipped professional firefighters.

“We would like to encourage the public that if you see an active fire, please do not attempt to extinguish it,” Moss said. “Please call 911 and move to a safe area away from the fire … There’s a potential to get hurt. People try to put out their own fires and some people have been burned. It’s just not a good idea. They’re not equipped and they don’t have the experience — and garden hoses only do so much when you have a fully involved exterior fire.”

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News