Sunday morning residental structure fire on State St. under investigation

RACINE — A Sunday morning fire caused “significant damage” to a home at corner of State Street and N. Memorial Drive, with the Racine Fire Department estimating losses at $10,000.
Racine Fire units were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to 1601 State St.
According to Racine Fire Department Lt. Michael Moss, the origin of the fire was on south exterior of the two-family, two-story home. Moss said that the fire burned the affected portion of the south side of the house “up to the soffit,” with Racine firefighters confining the fire to the exterior of the home.
As Racine firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday morning, they witnessed that someone had attempted to extinguish the fire. Department personnel completed extinguishing the fire and afterwards checked for any fire extension.
“It got the siding and was trying to work its way into the soffit. They (firefighters) caught it just in time,” Moss said.
There were no injuries and the occupants of both floors of the house were able to exit safely.
Moss said Sunday afternoon that the fire remained under investigation. Among other things, Moss indicated he was awaiting receipt of external security camera surveillance footage from Walgreen’s, 819 N. Memorial Drive, to aid in the investigation.
Leave firefighting to professionals
The Fire Department encourages civilians to leave firefighting to trained, well-equipped professional firefighters.
“We would like to encourage the public that if you see an active fire, please do not attempt to extinguish it,” Moss said. “Please call 911 and move to a safe area away from the fire … There’s a potential to get hurt. People try to put out their own fires and some people have been burned. It’s just not a good idea. They’re not equipped and they don’t have the experience — and garden hoses only do so much when you have a fully involved exterior fire.”
Today's mugshots: June 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Salvador NMN Coronado
Salvador NMN Coronado, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony P Daniels
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony P Daniels, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Franciscus Antwon Love
Franciscus (aka Frank) Antwon Love, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters).
Logan C Tyler
Logan C Tyler, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jason A Young
Jason A Young, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Gordon William Briwick
NO PHOTO AVAIALABLE
Gordon William Briwick, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto, 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Dontevien S Harris
Dontevien S Harris, Minneapolis, Minnesota, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Darrell D Jones Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrell D Jones Sr., 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles J Minor
Charles J Minor, 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Union Grove, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cabraya M Peterson
Cabraya M Peterson, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
