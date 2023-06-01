Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRIGHTON — Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre performs Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” from June 9 to Aug. 19 in 22 different Wisconsin state parks.

Burlington native Cole Conrad, a Milwaukee-based actor and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, stars as Macbeth. In the troupe’s 2021 season, he played multiple roles in “The Winter’s Tale.”

He has also performed with Voices Found Repertory, Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park, Renaissance Theaterworks and American Players Theatre.

The performances are preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop.

The company will offer its 5:30 p.m. workshop and 7 p.m. performance on Friday, June 9, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis.

Note: Wisconsin State Park Admission is required at most locations and can be purchased upon entry to the park.

Each show is 75 minutes long and free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare shows anyone can afford, attend and understand.

Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.

The group’s educational workshop, presented before the play, serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works, the Summit Players said.

Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.

“I think the best part is that every year the program comes back, but there’s always something new,” said Caroline Norton, the troupe’s education director. “The workshop content changes and the play changes — and that means people who have seen our shows for years will enjoy everything just as much as people who have never seen us before.

“Our No. 1 goal is to make Shakespeare accessible,” Norton added, “making the language clear and fun and understandable. It’s also accessible in that we are coming to you. It’s a free performance; you just get there, and the rest is taken care of.”