Summerfest Tech details released

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and its Summerfest Tech supporters have announced the details of the third annual Summerfest Tech event planned for 8 a.m. Sept. 2. The event will shift from in-person to a one-day virtual event and will continue to be offered free of charge.

“Shifting Summerfest Tech to a virtual platform allows Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to continue to be a resource for the region’s tech and business communities. It is our hope that participants leverage Summerfest Tech as a way to grow in the current climate, network with business contacts and enhance their opportunity for success,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest Tech is scheduled to kick off with a keynote presentation from Mike Ellis, executive vice president and chief customer and digital officer at Johnson Controls, discussing how to drive innovation forward to deliver unrealized customer value through the intersection of intelligent technology and human experience.

Throughout the day, additional keynote speeches are planned from Dell Technologies, discussing how to embrace diversity and inclusion in technology, from data holdings on securing data before, during and after a crisis or pandemic, and from U.S. Cellular on 5G technology and the capabilities it enables for business, entrepreneurs and communities.