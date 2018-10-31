MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials on Wednesday unveiled renderings and details for the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
The new outdoor facility is designed to enhance the overall fan experience as well as provide expanded production capabilities to accommodate the largest artists and tours.
The $50 million project is poised to transform the venue for the next generation of music fans, festival officials said.
The amphitheater will include an entirely new seating bowl configuration and raised stage to allow for better sight lines, enhanced accessibility, expanded concourses, new video screens, new food and beverage operations, new VIP hospitality areas, additional restrooms, and more.
“We are thrilled to share the renderings and details for the construction of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater as we continue to build upon the legacy established over the past 31 years,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “As a non-profit organization, it is critical we reinvest in this facility so that we can continue to attract top talent, ensuring Summerfest remains a driver of economic impact and tourism for Milwaukee.”
The project will be completed over a two-year period. During the first phase of construction, MWF will focus on infrastructure updates and production related improvements including raising a portion of the existing roof to 65 feet to increase stage production, new dressing rooms, production office space, band catering and dining areas, electrical upgrades, and backstage production facilities. The first phase of work has begun and will be ready for Summerfest 2019.
Following Summerfest 2019, construction will resume on the second phase, which includes new food and beverage options, restrooms, increased accessibility, and a new seating bowl as currently configured with the same capacity of 23,000. Grand opening is scheduled for Summerfest 2020.
Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead architectural firm for the design of the new amphitheater and Hunzinger Construction Company is managing the construction project. Both firms played a role in the building of the original facility in the mid-1980s.
First 2019 headliner announced
Summerfest also announced on Wednesday its first headliner for Summerfest 2019 — country artist Jason Aldean with special guest Kane Brown on Friday, June 28 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 9 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Summerfest Box Office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster agent) or at 1-866-448-7849 (the Ticketmaster Express automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.
