Summerfest moved to September due to coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest, which was initially scheduled to start June 24, has been postponed until September in the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will subside enough for the Big Gig to go on then, festival organizers announced.

World Music Festival Inc. announced on Monday that the music festival is now scheduled to run Sept 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19, "in the interest of safety and cooperation with artists," Don Smiley, president and CEO, said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

"The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades," Smiley stated.

According to the release, all purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and a new schedule of the performances will follow soon. Fans are encouraged to check Summerfest.com frequently for updates.

In compliance with the direction provided by Gov. Tony Evers, the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. offices are closed for the time being.

"All of us at Summerfest look forward to seeing you in September," Smiley stated. "Until then, I hope you can take some time to listen to your favorite artists and enjoy the magic of music. Please take care of yourself and one another."

