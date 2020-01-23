Summerfest announces headliners

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest recently announced several headliners scheduled to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at this summer's festival. The big-name artists and the dates they are scheduled to play include: Luke Bryan, June 25; Dave Matthews Band, July 2; Halsey, July 3; and Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 26.
Luke Bryan is a well-known country singer with hit songs "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" and "Drunk on You." He is set to perform with guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31. Visit summerfest.com for more details.
The Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. They are partnering with The Dreaming Tree Wines and DocuSign to help plant trees across the world through the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign by asking concertgoers to donate an optional $2 per ticket.
Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets for Dave Matthews through Citi Entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 18 through Feb. 20. General public tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the venue box office.
Grammy award nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey is a pop singer with hit songs "Without Me" and "Bad at Love." She is an advocate for women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and at venue box offices.
Daryl Hall and John Oates are an international multi-platinum-selling group that have sold more albums than any other duo in music history. Their hit songs include "Rich Girl" and "Say It Isn't So." General tickets can be purchased at venue box offices.