Summerfest announces headliners, some tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has announced the highly anticipated lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival. The diverse lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Hinder, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, REO Speedwagon, Buckcherry and many more. Summerfest is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 on Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, 200 N. Harbor Drive.
“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. “From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information, visit summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are on sale now for Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews Band. Tickets include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.
The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts, prior to each weekend of Summerfest including Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and one artist, yet to be announced. Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.
The dates for the Justin Bieber, blink-182, and Guns N’ Roses concerts, are pending. Festival officials are working with artist management to reschedule.
Previously purchased tickets for concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase, 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.
Summerfest is committed to providing a safe environment for its fans, vendors, sponsors, and staff. Festival officials are working closely with local civic officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures and protocols. More information will be shared soon.
General admission tickets for Summerfest are on sale now. Pricing for Summerfest admission:
- The UScellular Power Pass is available for $100 and includes one admission for all nine days
- The UScellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
- General Admission — $23; $15 seniors 62 and older, $5 children 10 and younger.
Visit summerfest.com for tickets and to download the 2021 lineup poster.