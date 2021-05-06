Summerfest announces headliners, some tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has announced the highly anticipated lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival. The diverse lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Hinder, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, REO Speedwagon, Buckcherry and many more. Summerfest is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 on Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, 200 N. Harbor Drive.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. “From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information, visit summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now for Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews Band. Tickets include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.