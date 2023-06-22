MILWAUKEE — Summerfest starts today in Milwaukee, bringing with it snarled traffic and sky-high parking fees — but there’s plenty of music and other goodies, too.

And only at Summerfest will you find performances by Jimmy Buffett one day and A Boogie wit da Hoodie the next.

Yes, there’s something for pretty much everyone.

Here’s the scoop on the 2023 Big Gig:

Summerfest 101

Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus additional side stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits.

When

Thursday-Saturday on three consecutive weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.

Where

Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.

Cost

The $130 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 3-Day Pass is $62.

Daily admission is $26 for adults.

Daily admission for senior citizens is $20 and is $6 for children (10 and younger). Those tickets are only available at the gate. Children age 2 and younger get in free. To buy tickets and to download the 2023 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.

No cash!

Summerfest is a cashless festival. No cash will be accepted at the box offices or on the grounds. Reverse cash machines will be available.

Headliners includeJune 22:

Eric Church and Elle King

June 23:

Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Band

June 24:

James Taylor and Sheryl Crow

June 29:

Dave Matthews Band

June 30:

Odesza, Bonobo, Drama, QRTR and Olan

July 1:

A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, City Girls and Kia Rap Princess

July 6:

Jimmy Buffett

July 7:

Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin

July 8:

Imagine Dragons and AJR

Remember: You need a ticket (not just general festival admission) to attend a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

How else can I spend money at Summerfest?

The Level Up Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis sells tickets (generally $70, though its varies; some dates are already sold out). The price includes admission to Summerfest and two beverages. The deck features seating (unless it’s full; then you’re standing), a private bar, Wi-Fi, TVs and — this is important — restrooms. You can also purchase reserved seats for shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion; some free seating is also available at that venue. And, if you’ve STILL got money left to burn, there’s always the Summerfest Store

, with three locations on site.

“Power Up with a Purpose” passes

are available at the Generac Power Stage. Each pass costs $100 and offer access to the front row. Each pass also includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Funds raised go to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin. To buy now, log on at https://powerup2023.givesmart.com/

Family fun

Cool off at the “Splash Pad.” Kids of all ages can splash and play the day away while keeping cool.

The

Big Bang fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 (hey — that’s TONIGHT!) to kick off this year’s festival. Staying home? You can watch the taped show at 10:30 p.m. on WISN-Channel 12.

The

Summerfest Parade steps off at 3 p.m. on Fridays, June 23 and June 30, on Thursday, July 6, and on Saturday, July 8, starting at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and completing a full lap of the grounds. Visitors are encouraged to join the parade.

Up, up and away: the

Skyglider — a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

Wheel in the sky keep on turning: The festival’s

Ferris Wheel

is open from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily on the south end of the grounds.

Milwaukee Brewers Tailgate Party:

Head to the Sportzone at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland at 3:10 p.m. Fans can listen to a live broadcast of the game from WTMJ 620 AM and interact with the Milwaukee Brewers Street Team, the Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer and Barrelman. Also at the Sportzone, challenge your friends to a game of cornhole, giant Jenga, or

giant Connect-4.

New this year: In the Sportzone is a home-run derby available through a new VR experience.

Also new this year in the Sportzone: At 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout and SuperHole Cornhole competitions

will take place. The competition will air on the radio (WTMJ 620 AM) and on TV (ESPN 2). The ACL Pro Shootout will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the SuperHole event at 7 p.m., featuring four celebrities paired with four professional ACL players. Fans are welcome to watch and cheer on the competition

School is in session!

School of Rock, which focuses on performance-based music education, brings a “festival within a festival” to Summerfest. This event showcases more than 600 student performers in 84 bands from more than 60 School of Rock locations around the world.

From Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, the students will perform iconic rock songs across seven festival stages. “This is daytime family fun for all ages and a spectacular musical addition not to be missed by festival-goers,” Summerfest officials said. For more information, go to SchoolofRock.com.

Planning your visit

If you’re planning to visit Summerfest, download the Official Summerfest App to keep up on all the information you need to help plan your day.