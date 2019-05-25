RACINE — While it may not always feel like it, summer is unofficially here.
After some late-morning rain, Saturday turned out to be the perfect day to slather on sunscreen, put on a swimsuit and visit the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, which opened for the 2019 season.
Welcome Desk Director Fran Carini and Aquatics Director Katie Rognsvoog said they'd had a few families arrive in the morning, but left when it rained unexpectedly. By midafternoon, the pool was starting to fill up, with more families coming in.
The Aquatic Center announced last that fall that it received 41,302 visits, sold 16,563 day passes and sold 598 seasonal passes in 2018, its inaugural year. Almost 100 children participated in the swim lessons, 245 people participated in the Y’s safety-around-water program, and the Y’s water exercise class drew an average of 35 people per week.
The facility was built with a $6.5 million donation from SC Johnson.
In Western Racine County, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., is scheduled to open June 1.
Aquatic Center Director Jeanne Otter, who has been involved with the planning and fundraising for the new facility from the beginning, told the Burlington Standard Press in August that attendance had "exceeded their expectations" with an estimated 38,000 visits, compared to fewer than 5,000 at the old facility in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.