Summer school options to be expanded in Racine

RACINE — The effort of community advocates for the underserved has been effective in bringing about change.
After advocacy from the Racine Branch of the NAACP, the Racine Unified School District is expanding summer school options thanks to support from the United Way of Racine County.
There will still only be three RUSD schools open for traditional, morning summer school four days a week: Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, Jerstad-Agerholm School, 3601 LaSalle St.; and Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.
But under a plan announced Tuesday, the district’s two community schools — Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; and Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St. — will be open for no-cost Extended Learning programs after summer school concludes each day. There will also be pickup and dropoff points at Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., and West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant.
As RUSD put it in a news release: “Students will be able to attend summer school in the morning and then Extended Learning programs in the afternoon.”
There are also expanded free transportation options to get students from their home neighborhoods to summer school, to their Extended Learning site and then back home.
In another move to remove barriers, enrollment for all students in Extended Learning programs will be free this summer. There previously was a fee, but that is being waived for all new signups. For families that had already signed up for Extended Learning and paid the fee, the money is to be returned by June 30.
Summer school will remain offered only four days a week, from 7:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as previously planned.
CLICK HERE to find out how to sign up your child for RUSD summer school or extended learning programs, and to find out how to get your child to and from those programs
Plan still coming together
Extended Learning sessions, held every day after traditional summer school classes end, will likely include things such as dance lessons, art classes, tutored reading time and exercise.
But those offerings are not set in stone. “This has been a quick turnaround,” said Alexa Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO.
These expanded options, made possible thanks to volunteers and financial support from the United Way, provide an all-day option for more families throughout the summer.
“Having summer school only in the morning can be a barrier for families,” Stacy Tapp, RUSD spokeswoman, said of the decision to expand the afternoon sessions.
Demand for summer programs and learning has spiked following a pandemic-affected school year where learning loss was expected to be high, particularly in communities of color and low-income communities.
Enrollment in summer school was already high this year and is expected to grow even though a waitlist has already formed, especially following Tuesday’s announcement.
Shuttles
Under the plan announced Tuesday, free shuttle buses for K-8 students will be offered to get students to Jerstad-Agerholm or Mitchell, depending on which summer school program they are enrolled in.
For students enrolled in summer school at Jerstad-Agerhom, there will be two shuttle options for dropoff and pickup:
- 7:15 a.m., pickup by a shuttle bus at Julian Thomas, go to Jerstad-Agerholm until 12:10 p.m., then return to Julian Thomas for Extended Learning until 4:45 p.m.
- 7:25 a.m., pickup at Janes Elementary, 1425 N Wisconsin St., go to Jerstad-Agerholm until 12:10 p.m., remain at Jerstad for Extended Learning until 4:45 p.m., then take a shuttle to Janes Elementary for pick-up at 5 p.m.
For students enrolled in summer school at Mitchell, there will be two shuttle options for dropoff and pickup:
- 7:15 a.m., pickup by a shuttle bus at West Ridge Elementary, go to Mitchell until 12:10 p.m., remain at Mitchell for Extended Learning until 4:45 p.m., then take a shuttle to West Ridge for pick-up at 5 p.m.
- 7:30 a.m., pickup by a shuttle bus at Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., go to Mitchell until 12:10 p.m., then return to Knapp for Extended Learning until 4:45 p.m.
Responding to concerns
On May 12, leaders of the Racine NAACP Branch held a news conference criticizing RUSD’s plan to only have three schools open for summer school and that none of the schools were the district’s designated community schools.
Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said during that press conference that providing expanded summer schooling to children near Julian Thomas and Knapp would directly serve that population of students.
“Most of those children are already considered poor performance,” Mosby said, adding that summer school options would help them improve.
The NAACP demanded that Julian Thomas and Knapp Elementary. They also demanded more transportation options for those who didn’t live within walking distance of the schools. Although the advocates didn’t get everything they wanted, summer offerings from the school district are being expanded.
“The community brought up some concerns. We heard those concerns,” Rosalie Daca, RUSD chief academic officer, said in an interview Tuesday.
RUSD leaders said that, following the calls for change from the NAACP and others, they began looking for options to increase access to summer learning. But it wasn’t until the United Way came forward with its offer for support that this plan came together.
“Our staff are stepping up to take on additional work … it’s really a joint effort,” said Haigh, who added that the funding for the programming is coming from a grant.
“We’re just so very thankful to the United Way for stepping forward,” Tapp said. “That’s what makes this community so strong … The community is wrapping their arms around our students.”
The school district previously said that the reason more schools wouldn’t be open during the summer was that many parents asked for the number of sites to be limited.
“Our data indicates that enrollment in summer in summer school increased when we condensed our summer school sites,” the district said in meeting notes provided by the NAACP during the May 12 press conference. “Families gave us feedback that they liked having one building to drop their multiaged children off instead of having to drop off at multiple sites.”