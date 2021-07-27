Summer reading program at Burlington library keeps students sharp during vacation

“We’re just happy to be here and combat the summer slump,” Davies said.

‘Everybody’s a joiner’

In previous years before COVID-19, the summer reading program attracted as many as 600 students. That was when library employees were able to visit each school personally for recruitment purposes, and when the program got another promotional boost with a major kickoff event — neither of which was possible this year because of COVID safety precautions.

Laidley said she suspects that enrollment is running high anyway because kids and their parents are anxious to resume normal activities, as the pandemic eases for those who have gotten COVID vaccinations.

After more than a year of disruption and isolation during the health crisis, Laidley said, “everybody’s a joiner this year.”

Nie said she promoted the summer reading program with a video that she showed to Burlington students before summer vacation began. She called it “fantastic” that 450 kids signed up for the program and committed themselves to not letting their brains take the summer off.

“It’s such a long summer,” she said. “Anything we can do to get more books into hands, I just think it’s an important thing to do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.