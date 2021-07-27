Summer reading program at Burlington library keeps students sharp during vacation

BURLINGTON — At a time when many school kids are letting their brains take a rest, hundreds of Burlington students are spending this summer keeping themselves mentally active by reading.
The Burlington Public Library has reported surprisingly high enrollment of 450 kids in a reading program designed to help students avoid the hazards of summer brain drain.
Organizers said they thought fewer families might sign up this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person recruitment of readers and also because the public health crisis made it impossible to hold a large kickoff event for the program.
Nonetheless, about 450 kids of all ages have dedicated themselves to spending part of their summer vacation stimulating their brains with a little summer reading.
“We weren’t really sure what to expect,” youth librarian Emily Laidley said. “We’re really, really happy with the turnout.”
Burlington Area School District staffers work to promote the library program as each school year winds down, because they recognize the risks of students neglecting their brains during summer and then returning to school next fall in a mental fog.
Sally Nie, librarian for the district’s five elementary schools, said the phenomenon of summer brain drain is very real. Students who spend a little time reading books each summer, Nie said, show up for the new school year more sharp and alert than others.
“They’re ready to go,” she said.
Weekly logs
In the library program, kids of all ages receive a weekly log to track how many hours they read, and they compete for prizes by recording the most time with their noses in books.
Area businesses support the program by donating such prizes as free ice cream at Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor, admission to Traxside Roller Skating Rink and tickets to the Racine County Fair.
The program continues for 10 weeks, from Memorial Day through the end of July.
Spending 90 minutes reading each week is enough to quality for prizes, but many participants have exhibited stronger reading habits by logging extra hours with their books, Laidley said.
The program also has the secondary benefit of driving more foot traffic into the library, as children and their parents seek out new books to fill up their summer reading time. The city-owned library offers a summer reading program for adults, too, as well as other summer activities for families.
Library Director Joe Davies said he has delighted at seeing kids in the library this summer, some of them in large groups, to gather up books and explore new interests through reading while on vacation.
“We’re just happy to be here and combat the summer slump,” Davies said.
‘Everybody’s a joiner’
In previous years before COVID-19, the summer reading program attracted as many as 600 students. That was when library employees were able to visit each school personally for recruitment purposes, and when the program got another promotional boost with a major kickoff event — neither of which was possible this year because of COVID safety precautions.
Laidley said she suspects that enrollment is running high anyway because kids and their parents are anxious to resume normal activities, as the pandemic eases for those who have gotten COVID vaccinations.
After more than a year of disruption and isolation during the health crisis, Laidley said, “everybody’s a joiner this year.”
Nie said she promoted the summer reading program with a video that she showed to Burlington students before summer vacation began. She called it “fantastic” that 450 kids signed up for the program and committed themselves to not letting their brains take the summer off.
“It’s such a long summer,” she said. “Anything we can do to get more books into hands, I just think it’s an important thing to do.”