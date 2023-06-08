RACINE — If you ask Jim Mercier why the nostalgic “Summer in the City” program is so popular, he's quick to answer.

"That's easy," he said. "It evokes pleasant memories of growing up in Racine in the '50s and '60s, when times were a lot different."

The program, which Mercier developed with Carol Burow Gianforte, was presented twice on Tuesday at SC Johnson’s Golden Rondelle Theater — both times to a full house in the 300-seat venue.

The two-hour presentation features 280 photos of Racine, featuring favorites like the summer carnival Kiddieland, the historic (and fondly remembered) Washington Park Pool, the Westgate and Mid-City outdoor theaters, and the city's Fourth of July parade.

"We had photos and videos and a panel of speakers, including the daughter of the Kiddieland owners," Mercier said. "It was a lot of fun, and afterward, people told us 'thanks for the memories.'"

This is the fourth nostalgic program Mercier and Gianforte have presented together.

The two Racine residents, who are both members of Preservation Racine, met 10 years ago.

"She was giving a talk at the library," Mercier said. "After the program, I said to her 'we should get together, with my memorabilia collection and your ability to talk.' Our first program was about old grocery stores, and it went very, very well. So, we did another program."

So far, the two have also done programs on Downtown shopping in Racine and Downtown entertainment venues.

"For our shopping program, we had all the old Downtown stores represented, with a a fashion show modeling period clothing from the '50s and '60s," Mercier said. "Then, just before COVID, we did one on Downtown pool halls, theaters and bowling alleys. The most popular part of that program was talking about 'Scooping the Loop' and all the dance venued. We had former band members from the '60 join us and, at the end, we all went on stage and did the Twist."

The programs started at the Racine Public Library, "but we outgrew that space," Mercier said. "We then did one at Roma Lodge, until the Golden Rondelle people asked us to come there. It's great, with stadium seating and a tech person to run all the equipment. They are so nice to work with, too."

Both Mercier and Gianforte have long been interested in local history. He's a 1965 graduate of St. Catherine's High School; she graduated in 1966 from Horlick High School.

Mercier owns a collection of Racine memorabilia, including products made in Racine as early as the 1870s and the Nelson Variety Store sign. Much of his collection is housed in the Racine Business Center on 16th Street, and he hosts open houses each year for the public and will also give tours upon request.

For more than a decade, Gianforte has written free-lance articles about growing up in Racine to the Journal Times newspaper. She also wrote a book about her experiences in Racine called "My Heart Leads me Home — A Daughter's Memoir."

The two worked on "Summer in the City" for three years, Mercier said.

"The most difficult part is getting photos," he said. "We get them from a number of different sources. Luckily, we know Jean Arnold, whose father made a lot of parade floats back in the day, so she has a number of old photos. Friends also had photos from the old Washington park Pool and outdoor theaters."

One of the most popular videos in the program, he said, "is the old dancing hot dogs form the outdoor theaters."

As for plans for another program, Mercier is first looking forward to "a well-deserved break," he said, laughing. "People always ask us 'what's next,' but we'll take some time off first. Maybe we'll do one on the old restaurants in Racine."

No matter what the two decide to do, he's sure "the people will really enjoy it. We like doing this and, based on the crowds, the public enjoys it, too. It's a nice feeling when you bring up pleasant memories for people."