RACINE — Kids enjoy the splash pad, 43 Sixth St., on this warm Thursday afternoon.
The best outdoor water toys to cool off this summer
1. VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad
Add a splash pad to your backyard this summer with this affordable play mat from VISTOP. The splash pad comes in five sizes ranging from 59 to 97 inches and has a water inlet at the bottom for your garden hose.
2. Hasbro Twister Splash
Add a twist to the classic Twister game with this splash mat version. With extra-large and regular-sized options, you can pick the perfect mat for your family or backyard party.
3. 98K Reusable Water Balloons
A water balloon fight can be a fun way to cool off on hot summer days. If you don’t want the messy cleanup of broken balloon pieces or want an environmentally friendly version, try these reusable water balloons.
4. VATOS Outdoor Water Park Playset
Bring the water park to your backyard with this 50-piece playset. Toddlers and young children will love building a bridge, racing speedboats, and imaginative play with the two included dolls.
5. Spring Water Store Slip Water Slide
This highly rated water slide from Spring Water Store has three racing lanes for triple the summer fun. The slide is 17 feet long and has no sharp edges or hard corners, so it’s perfect for toddlers and young children.
6. Boogem Inflatable Cactus Sprinkler
This cute inflatable cactus-shaped sprinkler is also a fun ring toss game. Simply attach it to your garden hose, set the water pressure and spray width, and enjoy!
7. Hoobabi Blow Up Above Ground Pool
Sometimes you just need a place to lounge and cool down on a hot afternoon. This extra-large inflatable pool has seats to relax in and is big enough for kids and adults to enjoy.
8. Quanquer Store Water Gun
Next time temperatures rise, blow off some steam with squirt guns. These high-capacity long-range water guns come in an affordable 4-pack the whole family can enjoy.
9. NERF Super Soaker Toss ‘N Splash Cornhole Set
If cornhole is one of your family’s favorite backyard party activities, your kids will love this NERF Super Soaker version of the game.
10. Hasbro Operation Splash Game
This splash version of Hasbro’s classic Operation game puts your kids in the position of a lifeguard rather than a doctor. As they remove five ailments to save Sam, they’ll have to dodge the spray rather than deal with a buzzer.