RACINE — Downtown Racine Corporation will have you throwing bean bags while wearing the latest fashions by the end of this summer.
Two of DRC’s new events planned for Monument Square this year include a summer-long bags (or cornhole) league and a fashion show showcasing Downtown clothing stores on Aug. 31.
Executive Director Kelly Kruse said the idea for a bags league comes from the team at Pub On Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave. The idea is to have Downtown businesses sponsor a team and competitions would be held on Wednesdays.
“We loved the idea of having up to 50 people on Monument Square on a weekday during the summer months,” said Kruse. “Every single bar or restaurant or business in Downtown Racine could have a sponsored bags league. Our thought was to promote Downtown businesses so that after the bags games on that Wednesday they would go and patronize their team sponsor.”
Kruse said that bags in particular piqued DRC’s interest because it doesn’t require a lot of equipment and almost anyone and everyone is able to participate.
“Its super popular in Wisconsin,” said Kruse. “Its also very minimal equipment, so we could set it up and tear it down quickly, and people can still enjoy the beautiful summers.”
Strutting their stuff
DRC is also planning a fashion show that will showcase clothing from Downtown clothing stores that is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Monument Square.
“We do have quite a diversity of clothing options in Downtown Racine,” said Kruse. “It’ll be quite fun to highlight the diversity we offer.”
Kruse said that so far five clothing stores have committed to the project and Longshot Vinyl, 324 6th St., has offered to DJ.
The Board of Parks, Recreation of Cultural Services forwarded DRC’s requests to use Monument Square for the events to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The next City Council meeting is schedule for 7 pm. on Tuesday, May 7 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
