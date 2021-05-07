Suit alleges Yorkville village official took money from ex-associates, then opposed their development plans

Maurice and other village officials declined to comment on the lawsuit or the allegations it includes.

Allegations against trustee

According to the suit, Maurice farmed part of the Erickson property as a customer, and he became angry in 2017 when they terminated the arrangement. Maurice had not yet been elected to the Yorkville Village Board, but he was a member of the Plan Commission at the time.

The suit alleges that Maurice at first demanded that the Ericksons pay him $2,000 for seed and fertilizer that he had purchased prior to being told he couldn’t farm their land, then demanded another $1,939 for lost profits from his farming business.

The Ericksons agreed to both payments, according to the suit, because they knew that, as a plan commissioner, Maurice could “hold sway over their plans” for new development on their property.

Maurice, however, later actively opposed the couple’s proposal and voted against them. Considering his private business relationship with the Ericksons, the suit states, Maurice “never once recused himself” and instead showed “actual malice and hostility” toward his former associates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}