MADISON — In 2018, there were 19 suicides recorded in Racine County, with seven other deaths without enough information available to determine if the deaths were suicides.
To help prevent suicides, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced Wednesday the creation of a new bipartisan Suicide Prevention Task Force.
The creation of the task force was due to increasing rates of suicides across the country and in Wisconsin, Vos said. The hope, he said, is that the task force will make policy recommendations to reverse the trend and save lives.
“The loss of a loved one through suicide has impacted far too many families across Wisconsin,” Vos said. “Even with its complexity, I hope that we can find better ways to address this issue.”
According to the state Department of Health Services, more than 700 Wisconsinites die by suicide every year. Adults between the ages of 45 and 54 have the highest rate of suicide, with men having the greater prevalence in that group.
The 2018 suicides includes the death of a 40-year-old woman who drove into Lake Michigan at the Fifth Street Boat Launch on Dec. 30. In 2019 to date, there have been three confirmed suicides.
Even greater annual numbers were reported in recent years in the county, with 30 suicides in 2016 and 31 suicides in 2017. While the number of suicides did decline in 2018, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said the task force is still important to implement.
“It is still an issue,” Payne said.
State Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, was named as the chair of the special legislative committee. The other members of the task force will be named in the coming weeks.
“I’m honored to be named chair of this vital task force,” Ballweg said. “Over the past year, my office has been researching this epidemic. With heightened public awareness and increased media attention, the time is right to aggressively study and work to remedy this devastating trend.”
The Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention will hold hearings around the state to receive input from survivors, experts, advocates for suicide prevention, families who have been impacted and community members. Legislators are tasked with some of the following:
- Evaluate state’s current resources and programs dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness; identify where needs are not being met and where improvements can be made.
- Identify opportunities to target and assist especially at-risk individuals, such as farmers and youth.
- Explore ways to better harness the use of technology to reach and understand vulnerable populations.
- Increase awareness and incentivize the use of evidence-based programs and protocols.
- Investigate treatment and support services options; eliminate barriers that hinder individuals from receiving care.
Policy recommendations are expected to be made to Vos by this fall. This is the seventh bipartisan task force he has formed in the Assembly since 2013, according to a news release from his office.