Suicide prevention hotline to be printed on all new student IDs, new state law requires

RACINE COUNTY — “We have a problem with the suicide rate, especially with young people in our county,” said Liz Hanson Will, a social worker who serves as the executive director of Family Service of Racine.
In 2018, at least 19 people died by suicide in Racine County; in 2019, suicides rose to 29 in the county, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Between 2000 and 2017, Wisconsin’s suicide rate increased by 40%, the Department of Health Services reported. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Wisconsin adolescents, according to DHS.
A report from the Center for Urban Population Health shows that Racine County’s suicide rate from 2013-2015 was 15.83 suicides per 100,000 deaths. That’s higher than both the state average, 14.00, and national average, 12.92.
More awareness, public discussions and access to resources, Hanson Will said, will bring those numbers down. And methods to achieve that goal don’t have to be complex, time consuming or expensive.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that requires all new student IDs in Wisconsin (for all schools, from K-12 through college, public and private) to include information for multiple suicide prevention hotlines.
“Making sure everyone has access to know what those resources are seems like a step in the right direction,” Hanson Will said.
“Too often, a mental health crisis turns into a permanent tragedy because of a lack of access to care,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a January statement regarding mental health in Wisconsin schools.
Expanding the idea
This tactic of promoting suicide prevention information needs to be expanded beyond schools, Hanson Will said.
She sits on the Racine County Suicide Prevention Work Group. It has been meeting for about six months with representatives from public and private community organizations, including the South Shore Fire Department, Advocate Aurora Health, the Racine Unified School District and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin.
The coalition formed after several mental health professionals kept finding themselves at the same unproductive meetings. “We felt like we were talking about the problems, but not doing anything,” Hanson Will said. “Let’s stop talking about it. What can we actually do?”
The Racine County Suicide Prevention Work Group has since drafted its own idea similar to the state student ID requirement. The work group has drafted stickers/labels containing numbers for a text line (text “HOPELINE” to 741741) and 24/7 crisis phone call lines (262-638-6741 and 800-273-TALK) and the online SuicidePreventionHotline.org.
Hanson Will hopes that businesses and organizations will start putting those stickers on their keycards and/or employee ID cards, giving adults the same information available to students. In Wisconsin, suicide rates are highest among individuals ages 45-54, according to DHS.
“If you embed it as part of the HR process, the cost is minimal,” Hanson Will said. “Not only do we want people who may be feeling suicidal to know about it, but we also want their friends and family to know how to support them (and) have some options to suggest to them.”
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Technical College System and the University of Wisconsin System all agreed that the cost of putting the information on student IDs is negligible, according to their respective cost analyses of the new state law.
Proposals regarding suicide prevention and mental illness are likely to continue coming up in the near future, especially since the Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention, created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is still getting started. It kicked off in spring 2019 and proposed nine different bills in under a year.
More ideas advance
Already this week several other bills directly and indirectly related to mental health were signed into law by Evers.
On Monday, Evers approved legislation that will establish a school-based mental health consultation pilot program in Outagamie County
. The program, to be operated by the Medical College of Wisconsin, is meant to connect school personnel with mental health professionals so they are educated on how to manage mental health concerns in the classroom, refer complex cases and access educational training seminars.
If successful, the program could be expanded across the state.
In January, after the Assembly passed that bill, Neubauer said in a statement: “As a state, we need to take more concrete steps to address comprehensive health care access. Today, the Assembly passed legislation supporting a single-county pilot program, but all of our young people should have access to the care they need. We must act to expand mental health care access in schools across Wisconsin.”
On Tuesday, Evers signed into law four measures designed to combat the misuse of opioids and other drugs. Each of those bills unanimously passed the Legislature.
The contents of those four bills are as follows:
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services must encourage health care providers to help people who survived overdoses by providing them with access to peer recovery coaches to encourage individuals to seek treatment following an overdose, giving them access to overdose-reversing medications, developing treatment plans, providing follow-up services, and track data regarding those who use the services.
- County jails are allowed to enter into agreements to obtain naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and requires training for guards on how to administer it.
- State employees cannot be disciplined for using or possessing a controlled substance if they are using it under doctor’s orders as part of a treatment plan for dealing with addiction.
- The life of a prescription drug monitoring program, which requires pharmacies and health care practitioners to generate records documenting the dispensing of monitored prescription drugs, has been extended until April 2025.
Scott Bauer of the Associated Press and Riley Vetterkind of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report