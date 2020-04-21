Suhr was a real pro behind mic for 40 years

Did Suhr sometimes struggle to identify a yard line or uniform number? Sure. He was a man who sometimes worked alone in nasty conditions.

But did he always do the best he could to make his listeners feel they were at the game? Absolutely. Even under the most trying circumstances.

"You're sitting out in the bleachers, you're sitting out in the middle of the crowd and, of course, they're curious," Suhr said of fans when asked to reflect on his career in a November 2002 interview. "Some kids will lean over your shoulder and yell. You've just got to wipe it out."

But there were some incidents over the years the stuck with Suhr, like one high school basketball game he broadcast in Greendale.

"The sophomore players came up the bleachers at Greendale and they sat right in front of me," Suhr recalled in that 2002 interview. "Here I'm doing the broadcast and, all of a sudden, two or three of them right in front of me stand up, bend over and pull down their shorts.

"I just kept talking. I just said, 'Gee, this is interesting. A couple of guys from the sophomore team just mooned me."