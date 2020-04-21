Suhr was a real pro behind mic for 40 years

RACINE — Maybe it was the bottle of Brisk Tea Gary Suhr routinely kept by the side of his microphone during broadcasts to soothe his throat.
More than likely, maybe he just had a will to hold off getting sick until another long high school basketball season was over.
The beloved Suhr, a WRJN broadcaster for 40 years who died Monday morning at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee at the age of 86, relished doing his job that much.
"He battled through all kinds of illnesses and I remember when the basketball season would finally end, he would get this gigantic sore throat and give into not feeling well," said Joan Suhr, his wife of nearly 62 years. "And this happened every year. He just kept himself healthy until he could finish the season."
No nonsense approach
Suhr first signed on in Racine's WRJN studio as a 29-year-old up-and-coming newscaster in 1962. He signed off for the final time Oct. 26, 2002 after he worked a Racine Raiders' playoff game at Minneapolis' Anderson-Nelson Field in the challenging conditions he routinely overcame.
And for those 40 years, the Milwaukee native was a true professional behind the mic.
He eschewed gimmickry and pizzazz, insisting on reading the latest news in his understated, low-key style in the warmth of WRJN's studio. And when he would subject himself to the harsh elements to broadcast a high school football game or the Raiders, he would go to great extremes to give Racine listeners his best.
Did Suhr sometimes struggle to identify a yard line or uniform number? Sure. He was a man who sometimes worked alone in nasty conditions.
But did he always do the best he could to make his listeners feel they were at the game? Absolutely. Even under the most trying circumstances.
"You're sitting out in the bleachers, you're sitting out in the middle of the crowd and, of course, they're curious," Suhr said of fans when asked to reflect on his career in a November 2002 interview. "Some kids will lean over your shoulder and yell. You've just got to wipe it out."
But there were some incidents over the years the stuck with Suhr, like one high school basketball game he broadcast in Greendale.
"The sophomore players came up the bleachers at Greendale and they sat right in front of me," Suhr recalled in that 2002 interview. "Here I'm doing the broadcast and, all of a sudden, two or three of them right in front of me stand up, bend over and pull down their shorts.
"I just kept talking. I just said, 'Gee, this is interesting. A couple of guys from the sophomore team just mooned me."
That is what defined Suhr. No matter what the circumstances were, he had a job to do and he did it to the best of his ability, even as he tried to talk over the trains that frequently passed during football assignments at Elmhurst. Or as he tried to chip away ice forming on press box windows — if he was fortunate enough to even have a press box window.
He was a man who meticulously prepared for each his assignments when he worked sports, from obtaining lineups and statistics to recording interviews with coaches and players.
He didn't cut corners. He left nothing to chance. No way was Suhr going to cheat his listeners.
Besides, Suhr never stopped loving his job.
"You get that burst of adrenaline that says, "It's time to go and here's the game!,' " Suhr said. "Especially if it's a big game, a very important game — say it's a game at the Kohl Center or the old UW Field House or from Camp Randall Stadium.
"Just being there, just being part of a big crowd, that's really nice to have a big crowd around you."
Of course, Suhr worked in an entirely different environment when he handled newscasts in WRJN's studio from 1962-98. Tom Karkow, who was hired by WRJN in July 1979, had the opportunity to watch Suhr before for two decades before replacing him as news director in the late summer of 1998.
To say the least, Karkow greatly admired Suhr's work.
"In terms of doing news, Gary was about doing this: present the facts present them straightforward, don't embellish anything and just give people the information they need," said Karkow, who retired in September 2018. "That was the basics in terms of what Gary did with the news.
"He would throw in a sound bite if it helped the story and that was what Gary was all about — just doing the job every single day. He did that every single day through 1998 in addition to doing sports. You couldn't help but take notice of how he did things and I did."
A mentor
And when Suhr offered advice, Karkow was all ears.
"He would often give me some advice on how to do things," Karkow said. "I do remember one specific time — the exact circumstances I do not remember — that stands out with me.
"I was frantically reading some copy on a story and I don't even remember the the story. I was describing it a certain way and Gary was in the newsroom. He was supervising because he was news director at the time.
"And he gently suggested that he might handle it a little differently. It made me pause just a second. I was thinking, 'Oh, that's interesting.' So I thought about it and reconsidered how I approached that story.
"For me, that was a teaching moment that I'm never going to forget."
Just as an entire community is never going to forget Suhr, for whom the Horlick Field press box was named in his honor in 2002.
"It meant a lot," Suhr said. "It was an honor, really. It's nice to have something like that when you're alive to enjoy it."
When asked how he would want to be remembered in that 2002 interview, Suhr didn't hesitate.
"Well, I would like them to remember me as a good and a fair news reporter and almost the same thing goes with the ballgames," he said. "I believe I tried to be objective through most of my broadcasts
"Obviously, favoritism shows through when you have a team from Racine playing a team from Marlborough (Mass.), but I'd like to think I always gave credit to good performances on the part of opponents."
