RACINE — North Main Street was abuzz with the sound of chainsaws Tuesday evening after the north side of Racine was heavily hit by a brief, powerful thunderstorm around the 5 o’clock hour.
Dozens of trees, limbs and wires were down in a concentrated area on the north side of Racine between Charles and Main streets, with other isolated damage being reported throughout the county.
As of about 6:30 p.m., 7,511 Racine County customers of We Energies were without power, almost 8% of customers in the county. That included 2,716 in the City of Racine, 2,294 in the Village of Union Grove, 1,438 in the Town of Dover and 728 in Yorkville.
Across southeastern Wisconsin, 26,859 utility customers were without power as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. By 8:15 p.m., the majority of those customers still didn’t have power.
What caused this?
Some speculated there may have been a tornado that touched down briefly, considering how much damage there was in such a concentrated area, although no tornadoes were confirmed.
“That was too disastrous to not be a tornado,” said Nick Marchant, standing in his mom’s backyard on Eighth Avenue on Tuesday night, staring at the 20-foot-tall tree that had been toppled, narrowly missing his mom’s home.
According to Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, brief spurts of severe weather were reported across Racine and Kenosha counties Tuesday evening.
“What we were thinking is that it was a microburst, or strong straight-line winds in a concentrated area,” Cronce said. “Today, the environment was favorable for brief storms ... we have storms popping up, then going down very quickly.”
As a testament as to how concentrated the area affected by the storm was, the Caledonia Fire Department reported responding to no storm-related calls while the Racine Fire Department had nearly all its on-duty resources deployed on the north side in the hour after the storm hit.
Coming together
Loved ones hugged returning family members who had been on the road during the storm, many of them unaware of how destructive the storm had been until they got into their neighborhood.
Neighbors, some of whom had never met, banded together to clear roadways and check on other neighbors to make sure they were OK. Emergency personnel focused their efforts on keeping people away from areas where power lines were down and homes were damaged.
Tyler McCabe, a Marine stationed in California who is home for a week, was driving home with his sister Kaylea when the storm hit. Once it passed, the McCabes ran across the street to help clear their neighbor Linda Rice’s yard of debris.
Rice didn’t realize how intense the storm was, except for a few seconds of hail, until a tree fell on top of her home.
“I thought it was nothing,” Rice said, “then all of a sudden BANG!”
When asked why he came over to help, Tyler McCabe said, “well, she’s my neighbor,” before going back to cutting the branches off of a downed tree limb.
Many of the trees that fell were more than a foot in diameter. At least 10 trees were uprooted entirely; two near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Shoreland Drive and one on the 3000 block of Ruby Avenue.
As of 6 p.m., police squad cars were blocking off North Main Street between Lombard and Melvin avenues, where an uprooted evergreen had taken down a stoplight and snapped the top off of a utility pole. As of 7:30 p.m., the stretch of road was still closed.
Seven large trees were uprooted within less than a block on Main Street between Jonathan Drive and Lakecrest Avenue. By 8 p.m. neighbors had to shout over the cacophony of chainsaws trying to clear up the mess.
Bonnie Eck, whose house is well-known for its miniature lighthouse at the end of her driveway, said her yard was so crowded with fallen branches that her husband had to go down Lakecrest to Chatham Street, cross someone’s yard and climb their fence to get into the house. In the 20 years she’s lived in the area she said she hasn’t seen anything like Tuesday’s storm.
“We had a wind storm that caused some damage before, but nothing like this,” she said.
She said people had been stopping by to check if everyone’s OK. No injuries were reported on her block, though the iconic lighthouse was “decapitated.”
“God is good; nobody’s hurt,” said Eck.
Charles Street resident Elizabeth Vallone gestured toward the north as she explained the path of the storm.
“I was looking out the window, and all of the sudden everything was moving this way,” she said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Robert Vallone, Elizabeth’s husband, said as he and other neighbors helped drag branches away from an SUV that was nearly entirely covered in foliage. “It was eerie. In the front yard everything was blowing. To the back, nothing.”
Out west
In the Town of Dover, Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer said that at least a dozen utility poles were damaged or were resting at an angle because of high winds, which were unfortunately aided by loose, wet soil. At once point, a power line was reported to be down across Highway 11 at 22230 Durand Ave., We Energies spokesman Brian Manthey said.
The winds hit the Kansasville area just after 4:45 p.m., and We Energies was on scene within half an hour, trying to restore power, according to Remer.
Manthey cautioned people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed live power line.
No other west-end communities reported problems.
The Weather Service’s Cronce said she expects weather to be calmer throughout Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.