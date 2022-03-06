'Such a good role model:' Treatment court helped this Racine County veteran

RACINE — Former Racine County Judge Michael Piontek is a special figure for Jerome Lewis.

Piontek put Lewis in jail in 2015. Then, three years later, Piontek presided over the marriage of Lewis and his wife, JoAnn.

In between that time, Piontek helped Jerome get through Racine County Veterans Treatment Court.

“The words that came out of his mouth was like wisdom to my ears,” Jerome said.

The mission of the Veterans Treatment Court is to restore U.S. military veterans to a productive life by providing judicial support, treatment and supervision. The target population is veterans suffering from alcohol and/or drug dependence and/or a treatable mental health diagnosis that have contributed to a criminal offense.

Piontek has since retired and Judge Faye Flancher now serves as Veterans Treatment Court judge. Jerome is now a mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court as well as the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court, a similar program.

He’s set to receive the Wisconsin Association of Treatment Court Professionals‘ Treatment Court Hero Award in Wisconsin Dells on May 5. Treatment Court Hero awards are presented to those with outstanding service to the court and the treatment court community.

Flancher described Jerome as “an amazing man … He’s just such a good role model,” Flancher said. “He’s an advocate for individuals, a life coach. He provides invaluable services and resources for our vets.”

Addiction as something ‘alive and well’

Jerome, 68, has worked part-time for the Salvation Army since 2014. He met JoAnn there in 2016.

They’ve now been together six years and married for four. JoAnn’s been there for verbal support and helping Jerome cope, acting as his “backbone,” Jerome said.

“He got it right with me,” JoAnn said, smiling. She encourages Jerome to stay sober, which she said is a 24-hour job.

Jerome’s 36 years of addiction started right before high school. He attended high school in Detroit, graduating in 1971.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1976 and worked for General Motors after. He moved to Kenosha in 1996, worked for Chrysler for 13 years and moved to Racine in 2013.

During that time and beyond, he was a functional drug addict and alcoholic. He said he lived in the same structure of life, which has gotten him into trouble. He received several OWIs and went to jail multiple times; the last time being in Racine in 2015.

A path to wellness

He’s been trying to stay clean ever since, and has stayed out of jail, but he’s still made mistakes. In 2016, he went into a store to get a pack of cigarettes … and then decided to add a four-pack of beer to his tab.

“Just like anybody else, I’m not perfect. I thought maybe I could get away with it,” Jerome said. “This is how the disease can really get into the mind.”

He was caught with the alcohol in his system via a test from his probation officer. But the court didn’t give up on him; the court gave him an uplifting encouragement, and didn’t throw him back behind bars.

Instead of going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings every two days like the court required, Jerome started going every day. He additionally enrolled in a substance abuse program in the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He then heard about the Veterans Treatment Court and enrolled that same year.

He graduated from the program in 2017, but hasn’t ever really left. He’s remained involved throughout his six years of sobriety and five years post-graduation.

“That disease is always there, it’s why I stay in this program,” Jerome said. “I have to stay in this role. I’m glad as a mentor, and I’m not on the other side trying to graduate.”

As a mentor, Jerome helps guide his mentees in the right direction with advice, answers their questions and provides his own perspective and experience as a recovering addict.

Flancher said Jerome is good at figuring out what veterans need and is a good support. He also is willing to step in to help if another mentor can’t come to court.

“There are some things only another veteran can understand,” Flancher said. “He has that comradery with other veterans. He speaks very openly about his own struggles, with his own addiction and his recovery. He’s truly able to mentor and become a very important person in our veterans’ lives.”

Jerome also started volunteering in November 2021 for the Alcohol and Drug Treatment Court because it didn’t have any mentors at the time. The mission of this court is to provide more intense supervision and services to convicted non-violent alcohol and/or drug offenders.

Staying on as a mentor for both courts holds him accountable for his actions, he said.

“It was just that my sobriety meant so much to me, that I just felt that if I come every week, it’ll make me stronger or more of a believer,” Jerome said.

He said some graduate from the programs and go back to jail — he strives to not be one of those people and strives to help others avoid the same path.

“I try to make their transition through the program as easy as possible so they can make it through and graduate. So this is a beautiful blessing, and I love it, I really do.”

Life now

With his volunteer work for the courts and his part-time job at the Salvation Army, he said his whole life is surrounded by serving: “Service work, helping the elderly, helping families, and then coming here,” Jerome said at the courthouse Monday. “You’re still living in the darkness? Live in the light.”

He enjoys volunteering at the courts and wouldn’t rather be paid for it because, he said, it means his work is coming from his heart.

Before volunteering there, he didn’t know any police officers or judges. He used to have to look over his shoulder for them. Now, he waves hello when seeing them out and about in the community.

“It’s different here because they are all willing to help and make things better for you,” Jerome said. “It’s been a very positive action in my life.”

He still deals with his disease every day.

“It’s something you have to take one day at a time and keep working at it hard,” Jerome said. “You always still in the elementary stage, because no matter how many years sobriety you have … you don’t graduate from the (disease). This is why I still come every week and continue to be a mentor. There’s no graduation.”

