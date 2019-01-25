RACINE COUNTY — Frigid temperatures, dropping down well below 0 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. That prompted statewide warnings and led to increased admissions at Racine’s largest homeless shelter. Racine Unified School District also canceled school Friday.
In the City of Racine, the low temperature on Friday was negative 6 with wind chill 27-below zero. In Burlington, the low temperature was minus-11 with a wind chill of negative 26, according to the National Weather Service.
Plan ahead for possible dangers
The Central Racine County Health Department issued a warning Friday afternoon, imploring people to stay inside if at all possible and dress in layers if you have to go outside. On top of that, the CRCHD advised residents to “winterize” their cars by packing blankets, snacks, water, and other cold weather gear in case of a breakdown or accident.
Last summer, 38 Wisconsinites died because of exposure to extreme cold, according to the CRCHD.
A woman died early Friday morning in a parking structure at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being frozen to the ground underneath a car that had crashed. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
On Tuesday, a man in Michigan reportedly died and another was in critical condition after falling asleep in a freezing car that had gotten stuck in a field.
“Freezing temperatures, wind chills and winter storms can cause hypothermia, frostbite and even death,” Margaret Gesner, the CRCHD’s health officer, said in a press release. “The best way to stay safe during extreme cold is to be prepared."
Homelessness in winter
Tonia Norwood, a staff member at HALO (Racine County’s largest homeless shelter), said, “We’ve been doing the best we can. We fill up quickly during times like this.”
Last week, HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen said that HALO’s usual capacity is 120 people, but they’re allowed to take in more during emergency situations (like bad weather), so long as emergency services are notified.
“There’s only so many people we can house, but we don’t like to turn people away,” Norwood said.
The HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., which leads much of the homeless street outreach effort, made a call for donations Tuesday requesting hand warmers and blankets. Those donations will be distributed to volunteers and workers who search for people who are living on the streets and encourage them to seek shelter.
Over the past week, street outreach workers have been giving out coffee, hot chocolate and burritos, in addition to the usual hand warmers, blankets and encouragement.
Protecting your water
Keith Haas, the general manager of the Racine Water Utility (which covers the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Elmwood Park and North Bay), said that the past week’s snow has been “almost a blessing.” The snow acts as an insulator, preventing frost from penetrating the ground and potentially causing damage to pipes.
Still, Haas said that there have been 1-2 water main breaks a day recently, which isn’t too much of a problem for his department.
“We can pretty much tolerate and handle that. It’s when we have 10 or 20 a day that we might have problems,” Haas said.
The Water Utility will keep an eye on the freezing temperatures. If it continues, more problems can arise.
“Frost will likely get down deeper, but I can’t predict what it’ll be 30 days from now,” Haas said.
Haas gave the following advice to homeowners and tenants on how to keep your water pipes from freezing in cold temperatures:
• Keep your windows closed. If your house is “super cold,” it can cause pipes to freeze.
• If you have a sump pump, make sure that the drainage hose is sloping downward.
• Open the doors to bathrooms and cabinets underneath sinks, which helps prevent water in pipes from freezing.
• Keep water faucets running at a slow drip, since running water won’t freeze.
• Outside, if a hose is attached to a spigot, disconnect the hose and make sure the spigot is turned off. Otherwise, the hose could burst and invite more water to freeze, which will “jack up your water bill.”
For animal owners
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued a warning to animal owners as extreme cold sets in for the week.
“The most important part is preserving the lives of your animals, but preparing now can also save you time and money on health-related costs,” Dr. Yvonne Bellay, DATCP humane program veterinarian, said in a statement. “Animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold weather injuries. Harsh conditions can also weaken their immune systems leaving them vulnerable to illness.”
The primary warnings the DATCP issued were making sure outdoor animals have extra food, ample shelter (especially against wind and snow drifts), and access to clean flowing water.
Any reports of lost animals can be made through messages to the Racine Uncovered Facebook page, which is ran by The Journal Times. Administrators will post photos as soon as they are able.
