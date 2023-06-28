WATERFORD — A motorist accused of twice crashing into a Subway sandwich shop reportedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, according to police.

Fred Becker, 73, of Waterford has been cited with operating while intoxicated-first offense in the May 2 incident at the eatery at 818 Fox Lane.

Police on Friday released results of Becker’s blood-alcohol test, which they said showed Becker driving with a level of 0.14 — nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.

Contacted at his home, Becker declined to comment.

“I’ve been advised not to,” he said.

Becker is scheduled to appear in Waterford Municipal Court on July 18 for the non-criminal municipal ordinance citation.

The Racine County district attorney also is considering charges of recklessly endangering safety or criminal damage to property.

According to police, Becker drove his GMC Yukon SUV through the glass front window of the Subway shop, then backed up and drove into the restaurant a second time.

No injuries were reported, but damage to the business was estimated at $100,000.

Four people were in the sandwich shop.

Police initially said Becker told them his brakes failed, then later claimed that he accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

