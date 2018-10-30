RACINE — A crash was reported in front of Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave., at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved and each sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.
The two vehicles, a Chevy Malibu sedan with one occupant, and a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with two occupants, appeared to have collided on Byrd Avenue. After coming to rest, both cars were facing in a westbound direction, with the Malibu on the south side of the street and the Santa Fe on the north in front of the school.
Initial reports indicated that one of the vehicles had struck a tree and that extrication was required, but those proved to be incorrect.
One eyewitness, who declined to share his name, said that he ran out of his apartment when he heard the crash, fearing that a child from Giese might have been hit. No children were involved.
After speaking with a witness, police officers inspected a beverage can found near the scene of the crash and carried out field sobriety tests with the driver of the Malibu. It is not known as of Tuesday night if an arrest was made.
Both cars were towed away at about 4:15 p.m.
The front-right tire of the Malibu had been knocked out of position, ending up resting perpendicular to the car but still attached to the axle. Much of the quarter panel was missing on the front-right and front-left side of the vehicle.
The back axle of the Sante Fe sustained damage, as one of the back wheels was tilted slightly out of position, and the back-right door was dented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.