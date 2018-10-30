Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A crash was reported in front of Giese Elementary School, 5120 Byrd Ave., at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved and each sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

The two vehicles, a Chevy Malibu sedan with one occupant, and a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with two occupants, appeared to have collided on Byrd Avenue. After coming to rest, both cars were facing in a westbound direction, with the Malibu on the south side of the street and the Santa Fe on the north in front of the school.

Initial reports indicated that one of the vehicles had struck a tree and that extrication was required, but those proved to be incorrect.

One eyewitness, who declined to share his name, said that he ran out of his apartment when he heard the crash, fearing that a child from Giese might have been hit. No children were involved.

After speaking with a witness, police officers inspected a beverage can found near the scene of the crash and carried out field sobriety tests with the driver of the Malibu. It is not known as of Tuesday night if an arrest was made.

Both cars were towed away at about 4:15 p.m.

The front-right tire of the Malibu had been knocked out of position, ending up resting perpendicular to the car but still attached to the axle. Much of the quarter panel was missing on the front-right and front-left side of the vehicle.

The back axle of the Sante Fe sustained damage, as one of the back wheels was tilted slightly out of position, and the back-right door was dented.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

