Stylists at Racine's The Look Salon celebrate 30 years of being like family

“My mom put me in training,” Preston said. “She always wanted to look good ... when I went to beauty school, I had a ball. It was one thing after another.”

Since then, The Look has been the home salon for many customers. Julie Rupnow said she has been getting her hair done at The Look for about 25 years.

“He is definitely family,” Rupnow said of Preston. She counted all the occasions she’d gotten her hair done by him: for weddings, birthdays, parties.

Drying in style Julie Rupnow, who said she has been getting her hair done at the Look Salon for about 25 years, sits at the dry bar on Wednesday.

Giving back

Past transforming hair on the salon chair, Preston and the stylists at The Look have also been known to give back to the community.

For example, The Look hosts an annual Christmas party and fundraiser for causes like women’s resources centers and breast cancer awareness. They also do the hair and makeup of Miss Racine and Miss Wisconsin, all the way up to her trek to Miss America.

“We’ve been following Miss Wisconsin since 1988,” Ricchio said.

Rupnow, whose daughter participated in the Miss Racine pageant, said Preston and the stylists at The Look have been “so generous.”

The perfect cut Karen Powell, a stylist at the Look Salon for about 10 years, cuts a client's hair on Wednesday.

‘We’re like family’