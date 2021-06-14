Stylists at Racine's The Look Salon celebrate 30 years of being like family

RACINE — “It’s not your typical salon,” said manager Cindy Ricchio as she walked through The Look Salon.
This time around, the lobby is decorated with vibrant florals for the summer; neon colors and shimmery textures sit bright against the salon’s gray interior. Its neutral couches and walls are a blank slate for Salon Owner Tom Preston, who loves to decorate it for every season.
In past years, it’s been a winter wonderland, an ode to Valentine’s Day and a playhouse for Easter Bunny statues. Preston also loves Halloween, and isn’t afraid to house a skeleton prop as one of his stylists at the salon.
But beyond its lavish decorations, the salon is home to a family of Preston’s employees and their loyal clients. It’s celebrating its 30th anniversary of not only being open, but also of the memories and laughs shared between anyone who walks in through the door.
The beginnings
The Look Salon originally opened at 8338 Washington Ave., now the home of the Aurora Health Center, on April 15, 1991. It moved to its current location, 4060 N. Main St., in 2015.
Preston said he began an interest in hair at about 4 years old. He joked about being a toddler, grabbing a doll and wagging it at someone while he was in a bad mood. Then, he noticed the doll’s hair.
“My mom put me in training,” Preston said. “She always wanted to look good ... when I went to beauty school, I had a ball. It was one thing after another.”
Since then, The Look has been the home salon for many customers. Julie Rupnow said she has been getting her hair done at The Look for about 25 years.
“He is definitely family,” Rupnow said of Preston. She counted all the occasions she’d gotten her hair done by him: for weddings, birthdays, parties.
Julie Rupnow, who said she has been getting her hair done at the Look Salon for about 25 years, sits at the dry bar on Wednesday.
Giving back
Past transforming hair on the salon chair, Preston and the stylists at The Look have also been known to give back to the community.
For example, The Look hosts an annual Christmas party and fundraiser for causes like women’s resources centers and breast cancer awareness. They also do the hair and makeup of Miss Racine and Miss Wisconsin, all the way up to her trek to Miss America.
“We’ve been following Miss Wisconsin since 1988,” Ricchio said.
Rupnow, whose daughter participated in the Miss Racine pageant, said Preston and the stylists at The Look have been “so generous.”
Karen Powell, a stylist at the Look Salon for about 10 years, cuts a client's hair on Wednesday.
‘We’re like family’
What sets The Look apart from other salons, Ricchio said, is the way clients and staff treat each other like family.
Multiple staff members, including Receptionist Jenny Ketchum, noted Preston’s laugh, which could be heard across the entire salon.
“If you don’t laugh at least once a day, there’s something wrong,” said Ketchum, who has been working at The Look for almost 20 years.
“His laughter is our favorite,” Ricchio said of Preston. “It’s so infectious. You hear him laugh, and you don’t even know what he’s laughing about, but you start laughing too.”
Karen Powell, a stylist at The Look for about 10 years, said she ran her own salon before coming to work for Preston — since she joined the team “it’s been nothing but fun.”
“Everyone’s so warm and welcoming,” Powell said. “I thought, ‘Here’s my fit.’ “
Preston said before he thought about opening a salon, he had convinced a group of friends to join him to move to California. But before they went, he “chickened out.”
“This is what I was meant to be,” Preston said of being a salon owner and hairstylist. “It’s easy if you’re having fun and you love your job.”