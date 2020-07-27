Sturtevant works to retain officers; new policy makes officers liable for training costs if they leave in first 3 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — Before new police officers start in Sturtevant, the village sends them to, and pays the cost of, Gateway Technical College's 17-week Law Enforcement Academy.

The problem for the village is that not all officers stay with the department long.

Looking to recoup the significant costs involved in equipping and training police recruits, the Sturtevant Village Board on July 21 approved a prorated three-year repayment agreement for any officers who leave within their first three years of employment.

New recruits who leave the department within the first 18 months of their hiring would be liable for repaying 100% of costs, with those that leave within 18 to 36 months of their hiring liable for making repayments on a prorated percentage basis — 18-24 months, 80%; and 24-36 months, 40%.

Those who leave the Sturtevant Police Department after putting in a full three years of employment following their hiring would not be liable for any repayment.

“It may not help keep people from jumping ship, but at least it’ll help recover some of the economic impact that the village experiences by equipping and training police officers that end up leaving for elsewhere,” Marschke told trustees.