Sturtevant woman dies after July 18 crash at dangerous Dover intersection

DOVER — A woman who was transported via Flight for Life after a crash on July 18 on Highway 11 in Dover has died, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Wednesday.
Payne identified the crash victim as 66-year-old Margie Ames of Sturtevant.
The two-vehicle crash involving a Ford pickup truck and Chrysler Town and Country minivan occurred at 9:12 p.m. July 18 at the intersection of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) and English Settlement Avenue (Highway J), the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota reported.
A 50-year-old Illinois woman was driving the pickup, while Ames was the driver of the minivan with a 70-year-old passenger, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Payne confirmed that the passenger was Ames’ husband.
All three sustained significant injuries. Ames was one of two crash victims transported via Flight for Life helicopters to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The third victim was taken to Froedtert by a ground ambulance, sheriff’s and fire officials said.
This past Saturday, Ames died from injuries sustained. As of Wednesday, Ames’ husband also remained hospitalized at Froedtert, Payne said.
There is no update available on the third crash victim.
‘Dangerous intersection’
In the past, the state Department of Transportation and Racine County Traffic Commission have targeted the intersection of highways 11 and J at the Burlington/Dover town line as a dangerous intersection. As of May, the intersection had been the site of 36 crashes since 2010. Two crashes in the past four years resulted in fatalities.
After a fatal crash last year, the DOT installed new signs on Highway 11 in an attempt to alert drivers to the intersection. Flags also were added to the four advance-warning signs to draw more attention to them.
Drone interference
During the Flight for Life transport — while one helicopter was on the ground and another approached — first responders saw a drone flying above them.
At the Flight for Life transport scene at the Burlington/Dover town line, Tammy Chatman, public information officer for Flight for Life, said there were several radio frequencies that could have interfered with the drone’s function, or the drone’s signal could have interfered with the radio frequencies; the drone could have lost power and fell onto someone at the scene or it could have collided with the helicopter and could have created a much larger scene.
Incidents involving drones at the scene of a crash, Chatman said, have been occurring throughout the United States and Flight for Life has experienced drones at scenes in the past.
On July 19, two brothers, ages 24 and 19 from the Town of Burlington, turned themselves in to Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and said they were the pilots and owners of the drone that had flown in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating and getting a statement from the Flight for Life pilot. “Once the investigation is complete, we will forward recommendations to our district attorney for review,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Today's mugshots: July 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T. Albritton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Casey L. Gibson
Casey L. Gibson, 2800 block of Glendale Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, imitation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse J. Kruzinski
Jesse J. Kruzinski, 300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aric C. Langley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aric C. Langley, 4300 block of Coachlight Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
Jaylin I. Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Marilyn A. Burgess
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Shyanna R. Duhame
Shyanna R. Duhame, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roy G. Dunbar Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roy G. Dunbar Jr., Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Nathaniel P. George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P. George, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kevin S. Manning
Kevin S. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Mack A. Williams
Mack A. Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.