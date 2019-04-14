STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Village Hall is in for a big facelift this year.
The Village Board decided months ago that it was time to do renovations to the 1990 building at 2801 89th St. The bond issuance approved last week includes $540,000 for the project, and this year’s budget also includes $140,000 for Village Hall upgrades, giving a total of $680,000 for the project.
Village officials are scheduled to meet with the architect this week about the project, which has not yet been put out for bids, Village Administrator Mary Cole said Wednesday.
“Nothing’s been really done since 1990 when it was built,” she said.
Officials hired an interior designer for the Village Hall renovations, Cole said. Renovations will include all new flooring, carpeting in the office area, and furniture. The carpet in the board room will be removed and replaced by a solid floor, and the bathrooms will be redone.
Cole said one reason for the renovations is to be able to rent out the community room at the north end of the building for more events. One way of doing that will be to build a retractable gate of some sort across the hallway, one that will allow groups using that room to have access to the bathrooms as well as the kitchen — but not the rest of the building. A vestibule leading into that room from the outside will be added.
The partitions separating the three main public rooms are to be replaced, a pricey part of the project, Cole said.
Kitchen upgrade?
Depending on the bid amounts, it’s possible the kitchen, where teenage cooking classes are held, may be redone to more of a commercial-grade standard to allow for more cooking classes, Cole said.
The renovations will involve the staff’s entire office area. Within that area, a small portion of it will be enclosed for village trustees to use when then go into closed session, so the public will be able to stay in the board room and not have to wait in the hallway.
The Village Hall’s lending library gets much use, Cole said, so renovations will include adding built-in shelving for the books.
In a separate project last year, a kitchen was built inside the adjacent Sturtevant Police Department. That was desirable because the officers work 12-hour shifts, explained Jeff Seitz, village engineer and Department of Public Works director.
