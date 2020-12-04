Sturtevant village clerk gives two weeks' notice, then is told to pack her things

‘Rug pulled out from underneath me’

“I gave my two weeks’ (notice) after the meeting on Tuesday, like Gerry did,” Ingle said, referencing Nellessen’s departure. “Nothing was said to me all day (Wednesday) and then I was asked to leave at 3:15 … and walked out the door. Even though it was my choice to give my two week notice and I’m leaving anyway, I still felt like (expletive). I don’t know what other words to use but (expletive). It was very emotional. Even though I’ve only been there 10 months, I felt I did a good job. To be shown the door at 3:15 on a Wednesday was like having the rug pulled out from underneath me when I did my due diligence. They let Gerry fulfill his two weeks. They let how many others before Gerry last year fulfill their two weeks. I felt treated differently.”