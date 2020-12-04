Sturtevant village clerk gives two weeks' notice, then is told to pack her things

STURTEVANT — After 10 months on the job, Village Clerk Amanda Ingle tendered her two-week notice of resignation following Tuesday night’s virtual remote Village Board meeting. The next day, she was placed on paid administrative leave.
“Please accept this letter as formal notice that I am resigning from the position of Village Clerk,” Ingle wrote in an email at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, a copy of which was provided to The Journal Times by Ingle; the email was addressed to Village President Jayme Hoffman and members of the village’s Administration, Personnel, Policy and Legal Committee. “I have accepted a new position with another company. My last day of employment here will be December 15, 2020, which provides you with two weeks’ notice. I appreciate the opportunities that you have given me here at the Village over the past 10 months. Feel free to contact me with any questions you may have.”
“I was trying to make this as positive as I could,” Ingle said Thursday during an interview regarding having given two weeks’ notice. “I got a new opportunity that I want to do that will fit me a little bit better, I think. I’m going on to my next venture and I’m extremely excited.”
Other recent moves
Ingle, who took over as village clerk on Jan. 31, replaced former Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk, who left the position in September 2019. Ingle previously served as Municipal Court Deputy Clerk for Mount Pleasant.
Ingle’s resignation notice comes on the heels of the Oct. 27 departure of Village Administrator Gerald P. Nellessen to pursue unspecified “other endeavors.” Nellessen started his duties on April 22, replacing former Village Administrator Mary Cole, who retired on Oct. 2, 2019. Cole had served as village administrator since July 2012 and was a 21-year village employee.
‘Rug pulled out from underneath me’
On Wednesday, when Ingle was placed on paid administrative leave through the Dec. 15 effective termination date of her employment, the move caught her by surprise.
“I gave my two weeks’ (notice) after the meeting on Tuesday, like Gerry did,” Ingle said, referencing Nellessen’s departure. “Nothing was said to me all day (Wednesday) and then I was asked to leave at 3:15 … and walked out the door. Even though it was my choice to give my two week notice and I’m leaving anyway, I still felt like (expletive). I don’t know what other words to use but (expletive). It was very emotional. Even though I’ve only been there 10 months, I felt I did a good job. To be shown the door at 3:15 on a Wednesday was like having the rug pulled out from underneath me when I did my due diligence. They let Gerry fulfill his two weeks. They let how many others before Gerry last year fulfill their two weeks. I felt treated differently.”
Ingle expressed dismay at how the village handled the situation.
“Nothing was told to me — ‘Hey, you’ll have your insurance until the end of the month. Hey, we’re gonna pay you for two weeks.’ Nothing. Nothing was told to me. To me, it’s ridiculous. I wanted to leave on good terms, but I’m pretty hurt with how they treated me when I did my due diligence. There’s no explanation for it except ‘you need to leave’ and ‘Do you need a box?’”
Support Local Journalism
According to Ingle, Sturtevant Deputy Village Administrator Amanda Gain “told me I had to leave and then sat there and watched me pack … It’d be different if I didn’t do my due diligence. It’d be way different. I would have deserved this. But I did my due diligence. I don’t feel I deserved this.”
Village responds
While noting that “it is the Village’s general policy to not comment on personnel matters,” Gain said on Thursday afternoon that Ingle “remains an employee of the village at this time.”
“On 12/1/20, Ms. Ingle submitted to the Village a two week notice of her voluntary resignation, effective 12/15/20, to pursue another employment opportunity,” Gain said in an email. “On 12/2/20, Ms. Ingle was placed on paid administrative leave until her 12/15/20 resignation date, which is not uncommon when an employee in a leadership position submits his or her resignation from employment. Again, Ms. Ingle remains an employee of the Village on paid administrative leave until her 12/15/20 resignation date.”
In a follow-up email Friday morning, Gain explained the reasoning behind the decision to put Ingle on paid administrative leave.
“Her administrative leave is not the result of any investigation by the Village,” Gain said. “Whether an employee who submits his or her resignation should be placed on leave for the remainder of his or her employment is a determination the Village makes on a case by case basis after evaluation of the unique circumstances involved. In the case of Ms. Ingle, the Village determined that it was in the Village’s best interest to place Ms. Ingle on administrative leave until the effective date of her resignation.”
Village board members don’t comment
Contacted Thursday, Stuart Ten Cate, chairman of the board’s Administration, Personnel, Policy and Legislative Committee, had no comment on either Ingle’s resignation or her being put on paid administrative leave.
“It’s a personnel matter and we can’t discuss personnel issues,” Ten Cate said.
Reached Friday morning, Hoffman also declined comment.
“As a personnel issue, we can’t get into any discussion about it,” Hoffman said. “I have no further comment on it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.