Sturtevant Village Board approves IT/computer system server equipment purchase

Village Board members also approved the expenditure of up to $5,000 for the purchase of four automated external defibrillator units. Two are replacements for existing AED units in Sturtevant Police Department squad cars and two are new AED units that will be placed at the Village Hall and the Public Works facility.

“With their process of making different seasonings … they generate different kinds of industrial waste that goes into the sanitary (sewer) system and we (Sturtevant) have a certain (volume) allotment that we’ve allowed for different types of waste going into the Racine (wastewater treatment) utility system,” Nellessen told The Journal Times. “The waste that they generate with that come close to about 50% of that allotment, so when you add all the other waste from everywhere else in the village, we’re pretty high. What we’re trying to do, by using this consultancy, is provide options for them on how to reduce that waste, or find other ways to handle that waste, so we’re not going through the whole sanitary system with it and then using up all our allotment with the utility.”