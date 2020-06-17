Sturtevant Village Board approves IT/computer system server equipment purchase

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday night approved the expenditure of up to $25,000 to enter into a contract with CCB Technologies of Racine for IT/computer system service equipment, set-up and configuration.
Village administrator Gerald Nellessen reported that separate IT service fees incurred by the village include $2,167 in monthly service fees with CCB, $1,250 monthly for internet/ethernet services with Spectrum Communications, and $8,000 for an annual renewal licensing with CDW for Office 365 software.
Village Board members also approved the expenditure of up to $5,000 for the purchase of four automated external defibrillator units. Two are replacements for existing AED units in Sturtevant Police Department squad cars and two are new AED units that will be placed at the Village Hall and the Public Works facility.
Sigma Group
contract OK’d
The Sturtevant Village Board approved entering into a not-to-exceed $3,000 consultancy contract with Milwaukee-based Sigma Group to work on wastewater solutions regarding the Kerry, Inc. food seasonings and flavoring plant, 1751 Enterprise Dr. in the village industrial park.
“With their process of making different seasonings … they generate different kinds of industrial waste that goes into the sanitary (sewer) system and we (Sturtevant) have a certain (volume) allotment that we’ve allowed for different types of waste going into the Racine (wastewater treatment) utility system,” Nellessen told The Journal Times. “The waste that they generate with that come close to about 50% of that allotment, so when you add all the other waste from everywhere else in the village, we’re pretty high. What we’re trying to do, by using this consultancy, is provide options for them on how to reduce that waste, or find other ways to handle that waste, so we’re not going through the whole sanitary system with it and then using up all our allotment with the utility.”
He said the Racine wastewater utility had done some past work with Sigma Group.
“It works out good that they’re willing to do this,” he said. “We met with Kerry Seasonings and they’re all on board with it, too, because they’re paying a premium on their wastewater costs because of the amount of industrial waste.”
In other developments, the Sturtevant Village Board approved the annual reauthorization of alcohol, cigarette, game, beverage operators and towing licenses for License Year 2020, running from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Eckman recognized
Now serving as District 14 supervisor on the Racine County Board, former 3-year Sturtevant village board member Jason Eckman was recognized by the board for his “dedication, commitment and hard work” in support of the community.
In a short recognition ceremony, village president Jayme Hoffman presented Eckman with a commemorative plaque honoring his service, praising him for his “knowledge of personnel issues” and “remarkable work” with village finances as a “good asset” during his board tenure, praising his knack for “spending the dollar once and spending it the right way.”
Marschke reports
Police Chief Sean Marschke presented his May 2020 monthly report on Sturtevant Police Department activities, reporting department officers handled 631 calls and made 63 arrests — seven felony and misdemeanor, eight municipal ordinance, and 48 municipal traffic arrests. Felony and misdemeanor arrests included those for battery (1), disorderly conduct (1), heroin possession (1), revoked drivers licenses (2), strangulation (1) and weapons violations (1).
Reporting on activities of the department’s K-9 unit, Officer Tonia Lamster and K-9 Rhea, Marschke reported that there had been seven calls for K-9 service, including two K-9 patrol enforcement activity calls and five K-9 drug detection activity and search calls, the latter encompassing five drug detection vehicle searches with four drug/paraphernalia finds resulting in two arrests/apprehensions.
Said Marschke of K-9 Rhea, “The nose knows contrabands.”
K-9 unit activities for the month included assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol with a drug detection vehicle search, assisting Burlington and Caledonia Police tracking for burglary suspects, assisting the Mount Pleasant Police Department with two drug detection vehicle searches, and performing two drug detection vehicle searches in Sturtevant.
Village president Jayme Hoffman praised the work of the Sturtevant Police Department, given June 4 rankings by the independent review website SafeWise showing 6,966-resident Sturtevant as the 15th-safest community in Wisconsin in its Sixth Annual Safest Cities Report, up four spots from 2019 rankings.
The report, which includes rankings for 144 other Wisconsin communities meeting SafeWise’s inclusion criteria for population thresholds based on the state’s median population, can be viewed at safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-wisconsin.
Other Racine County communities in the rankings included Caledonia (26), Burlington (66), Mount Pleasant (101) and Racine (156).
