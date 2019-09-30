STURTEVANT — Village Administrator Mary Cole is evidently leaving her position.
The village issued a special meeting notice for a meeting of the Village Board’s Administration, Personnel, Policy & Legal Committee at 2 p.m. today (Monday, Sept. 30). Discussion of the position of village administrator is listed repeatedly on the agenda including item No. 5: “Discussion and recommendation on moving forward on an applicant search for village clerk and village administrator.”
It was previously announced that Village Clerk Charlotte Gottschalk was leaving — and she did leave recently — but to date there has been no public discussion or announcement regarding Cole leaving the village administrator post.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting at the Village Hall, 2801 89th St., includes a closed session to discuss the village administrator and village clerk positions. It also includes discussions in both open and closed session about interim appointments and a contract with Premier Solutions Group for temporary interim staffing in the Village Clerk’s Office.
Cole’s apparently imminent departure comes just as the village is entering the time when the 2020 village budget will need to be assembled.
Neither Cole nor Village President Jayme Hoffman could immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
