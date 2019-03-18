STURTEVANT — One incumbent Sturtevant trustee faces three challengers and a registered write-in candidate in the April 2 election for three at-large seats on the Village Board.
With current, longtime trustees John Johnson and Mark Villalpando not seeking re-election, the lineup guarantees there will be new faces on the board.
Incumbent Mike Rosenbaum is running for re-election. Joining him on the ballot are Kevin Mielcarek, Stuart Ten Cate and Kari Villalpando, daughter of outgoing board member Mark Villalpando.
Registered as a write-in candidate is Kevin Salb, who did not respond to The Journal Times for this election preview. As a registered write-in, election officials must tally votes cast for him in the election, rather than including those in a general count of total write-ins.
Trustees serve a two-year term with a $7,500 annual salary.
What motivated you to run for office and what strengths will you bring to the board if you are elected?
Mielcarek:I have lived in Sturtevant for over 30 years and my roots in Sturtevant run deep. I spent my childhood growing up in the village and my wife and I are raising our two boys here. I attended Schulte Elementary and St. Sebastian’s school. I am a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church and coach my sons in Sturtevant Youth Baseball.
Plain and simple, I was motivated to run for trustee because of my love for the Village of Sturtevant. I want to be a steward for the residents of the village. We need to balance the fast-paced development with concern for everyday living and keeping environmental quality. I want to be part of the local leadership that works to ensure that Sturtevant is the best place to live and raise a family.
Ten Cate: I have always been interested in serving my community; this started back in 1983 when my mother was elected to the board and served six terms. I also have been able to give back to the citizens of Sturtevant, in the capacity of a volunteer firefighter and retired as a police officer, which has been extremely rewarding.
If elected, I would bring to the citizens of the Village of Sturtevant and the board strong ethical business-making decisions and fiscal responsibility, the ability to partner and work across all business functions and work as a team member with current board members to achieve goals that are relevant and sustainable to the residents of the Village of Sturtevant.
Rosenbaum: Over the past two years, I have had the honor of representing the Village of Sturtevant as a trustee. One of my main motivations for running for office was and still is to improve the sense of community within the village. I believe that we have made great progress in this area. As a lifelong resident of Sturtevant, I am very passionate about preserving the cherished memories of the past and being involved in the planning for positive changes for the future. I would like to continue contributing my resources as a tradesman, my loyalty, my willingness to go over and above for the village and my two years experience of being a trustee to make Sturtevant the best it can be.
Villalpando: I have a lot of pride in the Village of Sturtevant. I was raised in Sturtevant and have chosen to raise my children here, too. As a lifelong member of this community, I am excited and prepared to be part of the upcoming changes to the area. Having been a member of Sturtevant’s Planning Commission since 2017, I have experience communicating with business owners, listening to the needs of community members and making informed decisions to move our village forward. If elected, I will bring this experience and knowledge with me to serve our community.
What are the issues facing your community and/or what are your goals if elected?
Mielcarek: My goal will always be to make us a better village and community to live in. Sturtevant is definitely moving in the right direction. What I love the most about the village is its small-town charm. To me, the key for our future is to keep that small-town feel while increasing commercial activity along Highway 11 and in the business park. Development is important and needs to be done right, so the village remains a great place to live.
Sturtevant has always been a community that revolves around families. I would like to see continued efforts in bringing the community together. An involved community will only help the village as it continues to grow and move forward. Some of these things are being done already. If elected I would like to see more and more events and facilities that attract people to our beautiful village.
Ten Cate: Some of the issues that I have seen facing the community and goals that I would like to work toward would be with public safety and development. Sturtevant has come a long way in the 40 plus years that I have been around, and we need to understand that with increased development that crime will continue to rise, and we need to prepare for that in the form of additional police officers to keep our community safe. I would also like to see that Village residents are adequately protected with the current fire and rescue contract with South Shore, keeping those costs in line.
Twenty years ago, Sturtevant was a bedroom community, but today increased business development in this great village will help stimulate growth and assist in keeping taxes at a reasonable level.
Rosenbaum: The village will undoubtedly have substantial changes with the industrial growth and rise of Foxconn. It is my goal as a trustee to keep the value of family and the sense of community present in the village as these changes are happening. I have been very involved in community events such as movie night at the park, Halloween costume judging and bonfire, a new tree lighting ceremony and an Easter brunch and egg hunt. I was also the main advocate and coordinator for bringing back the Memorial Day parade. I feel all of these events were successful and have brought the community closer together. My goals in the near future also include upgrading recreational areas and improving land developments that would benefit the residents of the village of Sturtevant.
Villalpando: There are a lot of changes coming to our area, and I want Sturtevant to continue to be a village that has a small-town feel while continuing to grow and thrive. As Sturtevant enters a new chapter, I have three immediate goals: maintaining neighborhood safety; fostering a sense of community; and encouraging local prosperity. I plan to be an advocate for our first responders (fire, police, and EMS) who play a critical role in the safety of our community. I will also continue to promote and organize various community events to help bring us together. Additionally, I believe that in order to encourage a prosperous community, we should continue to attract local businesses and families. We are a community where people want to live, work, visit, and play, and I want to help sustain that.
