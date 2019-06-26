STURTEVANT — After more than 18 months, Sturtevant’s effort to build a skate park still hasn’t gotten rolling and is about to start over.
It was December 2017 when the Village Board first began talking about the possibility of adding a skateboard park as a new amenity. At that time the board voted to hire American Ramp Co. for $5,000 to advise on and design a skateboard park; the company would then also oversee the construction of the skateboard park.
That just hasn’t worked out.
Tuesday evening Trustee Dan Moore told the board, meeting as a committee of the whole, that he had reached out to the City of Eau Claire’s Parks Department regarding its skate park. That city used Evergreen Skateparks of Portland, Ore., for a skate park project.
Eau Claire had Evergreen design and build skate park features along its bike trail, Moore said. The city first had Evergreen design something and then, using that design, put it out for bids, and Evergreen submitted the lowest bid, he said. “Which is exactly what we did with American Ramp Co.,” Moore added.
Eau Claire said Greenleaf built the park in two weeks, he said, and earned high praise from that city’s parks department.
“He said their park was about half the size of what we’re building with similar features,” Moore said, and cost $64,000. That was in 2014. Eau Claire is currently talking about building another skate park just like the first and expects it to cost about $85,000.
“So, my thought is: If we built twice that size, which is what we had planned, we’re going to be under $200,000,” Moore said.
Need new plans
Evergreen “will not have anything to do with American Ramp’s plans,” Moore said. “But they’ll take American Ramp’s plans and draw something based on that. And then we can go through the whole process, start completely all over, have them come with their plans and then send it back out for bid with their plans.”
Trustee Mike Rosenbaum voiced his frustration that the board has not been able to get past this point in the process.
“I’m really struggling with how hard this is,” he said. “Everybody in this village, we all want to move forward with things, and we all want to make Sturtevant better, and it seems like we turn around and now we’re just beating our heads in every time we want to better the village. And it’s frustrating me.”
“I’m with you on that,” Moore said. “… It has to be a fair shake for everybody. So we have to make sure everybody’s bidding apples to apples. And in order to do that we have to give them a set of plans.”
Moore added, “We had a huge turnout a year ago,” for a meeting about having a skate park. “… It is my intention to push, as one of the seven members here, until this thing gets built.”
In other business, trustees:
- Agreed to extend the recycling center hours on Wednesdays from the present 2:15-615 p.m. to noon to 6:15 p.m.;
- Agreed to amend the backyard-chicken ordinance to allow up to 12 chickens for owners of properties at least 3 acres in size; and
- Agreed to hire a company that will put an ATM machine inside the Police Department. “It’d be beneficial for people needing to gain cash to post bond,” Police Chief Sean Marschke said. “Also, if they need cash for anything over on the Village Hall side, they can be directed over there.”
