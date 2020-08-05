Sturtevant to prohibit motor vehicle parking in side, rear yards

STURTEVANT — Looking deal with several current issues and also head off potential future problems with the parking of motor vehicles on unimproved side and rear yard surfaces of residential lots, the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday approved the modification village ordinances to explicitly prohibit the parking of motor vehicles in residential side yards and rear yards with the exception of driveway or parking areas having an improved surface.
As previously written, ordinances only prohibited the parking of motor vehicles on the front yard area of any properties used or zoned for single family or multi-family residential purposes, with the exception of driveway or parking areas having an improved surface.
The modification and recodification passed on a 6-1 vote, with Trustee McKenzie Moore dissenting.
“I don’t feel the need to add more verbiage to the ordinance,” Moore told The Journal Times about her reasoning. “I thought it was descriptive enough for what we had.”
Police Department monthly report
As he was unable to attend the meeting, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke submitted a written report to the Village Board on department activity for July, reporting that 677 service calls were handled by department officers.
Sturtevant Police made 176 arrests in July — nine felony/misdemeanor, 16 municipal ordinance, and 151 municipal traffic. Felony and misdemeanor arrests included: bail jumping, 1; disorderly conduct, 3; fraud on financial institutions, 3; revoked driver’s license, 2; and sexual assault, 1.
Former Trustee Dan Moore honored
In a short ceremony, Sturtevant Village President Jayme Hoffman honored former Trustee Dan Moore for his service to the community, presenting him with a commemorative plaque.
“I want to thank you for your voice, your dedication, keeping your eye on the ball,” Hoffman said. “Thanks for your service at the Village of Sturtevant.”
On June 22, Moore announced in an email to Hoffman his intention to resign as village trustee by July 21 or upon the appointment of his replacement, whichever came first, citing a change in his availability to attend the board’s Tuesday meetings. On July 21, the board cast a 5-0 vote approving the appointment of Moore’s 21-year-old daughter, McKenzie Moore, to fill the remainder of the Dan Moore’s unexpired two-year term.
