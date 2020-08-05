Sturtevant to prohibit motor vehicle parking in side, rear yards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — Looking deal with several current issues and also head off potential future problems with the parking of motor vehicles on unimproved side and rear yard surfaces of residential lots, the Sturtevant Village Board on Tuesday approved the modification village ordinances to explicitly prohibit the parking of motor vehicles in residential side yards and rear yards with the exception of driveway or parking areas having an improved surface.

As previously written, ordinances only prohibited the parking of motor vehicles on the front yard area of any properties used or zoned for single family or multi-family residential purposes, with the exception of driveway or parking areas having an improved surface.

The modification and recodification passed on a 6-1 vote, with Trustee McKenzie Moore dissenting.

“I don’t feel the need to add more verbiage to the ordinance,” Moore told The Journal Times about her reasoning. “I thought it was descriptive enough for what we had.”

Police Department monthly report

As he was unable to attend the meeting, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke submitted a written report to the Village Board on department activity for July, reporting that 677 service calls were handled by department officers.