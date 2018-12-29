STURTEVANT — The Village of Sturtevant has announced the creation of a pilot food composting program to begin in 2019. Residents are encouraged to sign up for this program to help keep food waste out of the landfill.
An informational meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Village Hall, 2801 89th St. Village residents will be able to sign up to participate in the program at that meeting and receive information on the do’s and don’ts of food composting. Representatives from Compost Crusaders and Visioning a Greater Racine Environmental Wave Team are scheduled to be on hand to answer questions and provide further details.
For an annual fee of $25, each participant who signs up will receive a supply of compostable bags and a food compost container. There will be a centrally located container for participants to drop off their filled compostable bags.
If unable to attend the Jan. 10 meeting, residents can sign up at the Village Hall during regular business hours.
Questions regarding the food compost program can be directed to Rose Woodruff at 262-994-4463.
The program is sponsored by the Village of Sturtevant, Sturtevant Beautification Committee and Visioning a Greater Racine.
