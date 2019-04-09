Try 3 months for $3
Future Sturtevant dog park

STURTEVANT — Village officials are planning to bring Sturtevant its first dog park this year.

Tuesday evening, the four Village Board members present for a committee meeting reaffirmed the choice of location for the future dog park. After trustees last year looked at four possible locations, the one they chose is a strip of land on the north side of Broadway Drive, slightly east of its intersection with Kennsington Square Road, and immediately west of what is called the Schulte Pond or Broadway Pond. The entrance will be from Broadway Drive.

The plan is to fence an 80- by 315-foot area for large dogs and a separate 60- by 100-foot area for small dogs.

At the previous all-board committee meeting, Village Trustee Carrie Harbach had explained the site’s advantages. She said that of the four areas looked at, “(This one) had a water source, it had shade, it already had some benches out there, it was the least expensive for fencing, there was parking available, there’s street parking available, it’s not a busy road, which is why we were targeting that spot.”

The earlier estimate for fencing was about $30,000, and the board did at one point put that amount into the 2019 village budget, Village Administrator Mary Cole said. However, when the board was facing a deficit, officials pulled that money out.

On Tuesday, the board agreed to move ahead to create the dog park and to figure out where to get the money later. Two options, Cole said, are: to revise the “wish list” the board created for the extra money the village had when it closed the last tax increment finance district; or utilize the contingency fund.

Jeff Seitz, village engineer and Department of Public Works director, will be getting updated costs for the dog park.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

