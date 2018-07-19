STURTEVANT — Village residents may have a new bank at the former U.S. Bank building that has been vacant for about a year-and-a-half.
The Sturtevant Community Development Authority revealed in a meeting Thursday that it has accepted an offer from Oak Creek-based land management company NDC LLC to purchase the vacant building and build a new Tri City National Bank branch in its place.
The deal — expected to close in August, contingent on NDC’s development proposal being approved — marks the first step in Sturtevant’s extensive redevelopment plans for the Durand Avenue (Highway 11) corridor.
Sitting on the west end of the village at 2953 Wisconsin St., the former bank has been vacant since its doors closed Jan. 20, 2017. The village CDA purchased the approximately 1-acre property for $275,000 on Dec. 7, 2017, according to Racine County land records. NDC LLC is buying the property for $397,500, according to the purchasing agreement.
Preliminary drawings show plans for a roughly 5,000-square-foot building with green space, but the renderings the village had on-hand were not up to date. The plans would require the demolition of the U.S. Bank building.
One wild card in the proposed redevelopment is Master Designers, 2945 Wisconsin St., a hair salon in a small building directly north of the bank.
Master Designers’ building is still occupied, and the CDA never purchased it. Village Administrator Mary Cole said whatever happens to the salon is out of the village’s hands at this point, so it will be up to NDC to reconcile its plans with the salon.
“We’ll take that as it comes. The village will not get involved with that,” Cole said.
It is unclear if the existing Tri City branch in Sturtevant at 8710 Durand Ave. would remain open after the new branch opens, or if NDC or Tri City plan on acquiring the Master Designers building. Representatives from NDC and Tri City National Bank could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
East end plans
The other area Sturtevant is prioritizing for redevelopment is the former Cobble Court site on the northwest corner of the intersection of Durand Avenue and 84th Street. Together with the U.S. Bank site at the west end of the corridor, the areas are meant to serve as “gateways” to the village.
Cobble Court, bordered by Corliss Avenue on the north, was originally slated to have about 250 condominiums and some retail spaces when it was announced in 2005, but the plans fell through and only a handful of the condos were ever built. As a result, about 11.3 acres of the site have sat vacant and undeveloped ever since.
A CDA concept for the site calls for a small, high-end grocery store, a taphouse or brewery, retail space, office buildings and a community center, among other wishes.
